Just as the Hastings Tribune has continuously published a daily newspaper for more than a century, efforts to help the less fortunate will continue as scheduled despite weather concerns created by a winter storm.
Volunteers finished packing food and toys into around 550 boxes Wednesday at the Adams County Fairgrounds for the Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides a variety of meals and gifts to area families.
Those boxes will be distributed through the end of the week, as originally scheduled. Boxes may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone picking up a box will need to provide identification.
If the winter weather proves to be too challenging for recipients who planned to pick up their supplies, volunteer drivers will deliver the remaining boxes Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m.
“If not, every effort will be made to deliver the boxes Saturday,” said Tribune publisher Darran Fowler.
No notification is needed to have a box delivered, but recipients must be home to receive the boxes between 8-10 a.m. on Saturday.
Anyone wishing to assist the delivery effort can do so by arriving at the Adams County Fairgrounds activities building Saturday morning starting at 7:30. Drivers will need to provide a valid driver’s license to participate.
Goodfellows will be helping a total of 210 households this year with each receiving two to four boxes, depending on the size of the family.
The program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune Publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families. As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Donations to Goodfellows are being accepted at the Tribune office, 908 W. Second St.; by mail at P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902; or online at hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
