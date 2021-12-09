The toy drive for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program will end after this weekend.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children 12 and under can be placed into toy collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. They will remain at each location until noon Monday.
Toys also can be dropped off at the Hastings Tribune.
This year, the Goodfellows program will be serving 255 families —more than 100 of them families with children.
Next week, Goodfellows volunteers will separate each toy by age and gender before toys are placed in gift boxes that are designated for each individual family.
Each family also receives wrapping paper and tape so it can wrap the toys for the children.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Families accepted this year by the Goodfellows program will have boxes of food, along with the toys for children 12 or younger, delivered to their homes by volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Family members can pick up their boxes themselves on Thursday, Dec. 16, or Friday, Dec. 17.
Goodfellows also still is taking monetary donations, which can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations can be made online. To make a donation to the program online, go to hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
Goodfellows toy donation boxes can be found at the following locations:
— Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
— Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
— Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
— Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St.
— Bank of Doniphan, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
— City Iron and Metal, 200 S Burlington Ave.
— Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
— Great Western Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
— Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
— Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
— Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
— Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
— Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
— Kully Pipe and Steel Showroom, 405 W. South St.
— Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
— Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
— Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, 631 W 2nd St.
— Longfellow Elementary, 828 N. Hastings Ave.
— Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
— Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
— Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
— Wells Fargo Bank, 747 N. Burlington Ave.
— Zion Classical Academy, 465 S. Marian Road
