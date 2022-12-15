This is the final weekend to purchase toys for children 12 and under for the Hastings Tribune's Goodfellows program.
Since Tribune employees will be picking up Goodfellows toy boxes Monday at 20 locations in Hastings, any toys purchased over the weekend can be taken to the Tribune Building at 908 W. Second St. if a toy box at another location has been picked up.
The toys do not need to be wrapped. Families with children will be given wrapping paper and tape from Goodfellows.
The Tribune's annual Goodfellows program is serving 210 families this year. They have been notified via postcard.
The more than 500 boxes of food and toys for the Goodfellows program will be packed Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The boxes will be delivered to families from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help pack grocery items into the boxes on Tuesday and Wednesday needs to contact the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131 by 3 p.m. Friday so your name can be added to the Tribune’s list of volunteers. The toys won't be placed into the boxes until Wednesday night after all the grocery times are packed in them.
In addition, anyone interested in delivering Goodfellows boxes to families during the morning on Christmas Eve needs to contact the Tribune by 5 p.m. Monday so your name can be added to a list of drivers. You will need to use your own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved.
Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings Tribune tradition that continues today.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.