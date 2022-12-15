p12-14-11GOOboxes5.jpg

Goodfellows toy donations were sorted into gender and age appropriate groups on Dec. 13, 2011, before they are packed into boxes.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

This is the final weekend to purchase toys for children 12 and under for the Hastings Tribune's Goodfellows program.

Since Tribune employees will be picking up Goodfellows toy boxes Monday at 20 locations in Hastings, any toys purchased over the weekend can be taken to the Tribune Building at 908 W. Second St. if a toy box at another location has been picked up.

0
0
0
0
0