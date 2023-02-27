YWCA of Adams County kicked off its annual Gowns for Good program Saturday, now also offering its wide variety of gently used formal dresses year round.

For a decade, the organizers of Gowns for Good have collected donations of gently used formal dresses from community members and made them available to young women shopping for the upcoming prom season. The program gives second life to dresses that otherwise may only have been used once before being buried in a closet and forgotten.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags