YWCA of Adams County kicked off its annual Gowns for Good program Saturday, now also offering its wide variety of gently used formal dresses year round.
For a decade, the organizers of Gowns for Good have collected donations of gently used formal dresses from community members and made them available to young women shopping for the upcoming prom season. The program gives second life to dresses that otherwise may only have been used once before being buried in a closet and forgotten.
“It’s a great use of resources,” said Hannah Greenhalgh of Glenvil, who came out for the event and found a dress for her upcoming prom. “Sometimes people wear them one time and they aren’t used again.”
Each dress on the racks, with sizes 0-22, are offered at $30 each, with no guidelines or financial requirements. Available dresses could be used during a variety of events, including prom, homecoming, weddings or other formal events.
Proceeds go to the YWCA’s youth programming fund, but that’s not the main objective.
Laura Stutte, executive director at the YWCA, said the organization wants to bring self confidence and empowerment to young women. Scholarships are available for anyone who can’t afford cost.
“We want to give these girls the opportunity to go to prom or whatever event they have,” she said. “It’s always the greatest feeling to see them when they put a dress on and smile.”
Along with open events on Feb. 25 and March 4, Stutte said they decided to make the dresses available throughout the year after space opened up in the facility. Now, the YWCA has rooms dedicated to the racks of dresses they have to offer.
The added availability could help people unable to make it out during the limited weekend hours in the weeks leading up to prom season.
Anyone interested can contact the YWCA at 402-462-8821 or stop by the office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. In addition to the YWCA Facebook page, there is a separate page just for Gowns for Good.
“This is an amazing opportunity,” Stutte said. “There’s not a lot of dress shops in the area. We’ve gotten so many compliments.”
Hadyn Lisius of Juniata discovered a dress for an upcoming formal. She was surprised and pleased by the wide selection on the racks.
“Especially in this area, it’s hard to find formal dresses,” she said. “I’m really happy they put this on.”
For Erin Thomas of Hastings, it was a chance to spend time with friends shopping for the perfect dresses for prom.
“It was fun to have everyone try on something,” she said.
