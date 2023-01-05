A 53-year-old Grand Island resident has been charged with first-degree assault in Adams County District Court.
Rubisel Pena faces a charge of first-degree assault against Gilberto Lopez Sanchez on Dec. 2, 2022, according to court records.
A 53-year-old Grand Island resident has been charged with first-degree assault in Adams County District Court.
Rubisel Pena faces a charge of first-degree assault against Gilberto Lopez Sanchez on Dec. 2, 2022, according to court records.
On Dec. 29, 2022, a further hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. to determine a date for a preliminary hearing if needed.
Details of the incident aren’t included in the records, but first-degree assault is defined as intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury.
First-degree assault is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.