A 22-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced March 30 in Adams County District Court to one year of probation for possessing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) on Feb. 8, 2020.
Giovanni Govea Deleon pleaded guilty Jan. 11. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing marijuana.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Deleon.
Possession of a controlled substance (LSD) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
