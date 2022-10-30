At the age of nearly 91, the “grandmother” of Central Community College — Hastings is retiring after more than four decades on the job.
Tuesday will be the last day of work for Pat Sinnard, 90, who works full time as an administrative assistant in the college’s student services office. Family and co-workers joined her Friday for a farewell reception at the college.
“I’ve had 43 years of wonderful times,” she said. “I wish I could stay longer.”
Six years ago, she couldn’t imagine going into retirement.
But now she is finally feeling the effects of her age. The hours are tiring her out and by the time she finishes work, she doesn’t have the energy to partake in her hobbies. She delayed her farewell because she enjoys her co-workers and helping students, but the thought of maneuvering icy roads sealed the deal.
“I don’t want to drive in snow,” she said. “I can’t wait to get back to knitting and reading mysteries.”
Sinnard started her career late in life. The Grand Island transplant had been a stay-at-home mother for her three sons and her youngest was a junior in high school when her now late husband, Jack, suggested a job at CCC.
She wasn’t sure she wanted to go back into the workforce at age 47, but was glad she did.
Sinnard began working at CCC in 1979 and has learned much about the campus in her 43 years on the job. Things she didn’t know, she learned through courses offered by the college. One major help was medical transcriptionist classes which gave her a better understanding of the medical terms used when she worked at the health sciences department.
Three years ago, Sinnard transferred to the student services office where she had the chance to directly help students find resources on campus. She enjoyed the change of pace.
“I love to interact with the students,” she said. “It’s been great.”
Her daughter-in-law, Lora Sinnard of Hastings, said people on campus enjoy Sinnard’s friendship. She always kept candy on her desk for co-workers or students coming into the office.
“She’s like a grandmother for the campus,” Lora said.
Andrea Hays, director of career and employment services, was Sinnard’s supervisor when she first transitioned to the office.
“Pat has been great,” Hays said. “She’s always been welcoming. Having her come over into our department has been such a joy.”
During her time at the college, Sinnard earned three degrees at CCC.
She started by attending classes she was interested in, or would help in her employment duties, such as medical transcription. Eventually, school officials calculated the time Sinnard spent in courses and found she had earned enough credits for a degree. She continued taking classes as an opportunity to learn more.
She now has associate degrees in administration, medical transcription and secretarial services.
Her current supervisor, associate dean of students Sean Griffin, said she will leave a hole in the department given her knowledge of the college and campus.
“She’s been here over four decades,” he said. “We were lucky to have her. We love working with her and having her on the team.”
