There’s a lot to look forward to at Adams County Fairfest 2022.
That’s the way fairgrounds manager Jolene Laux describes the fair that runs July 13-17 on the county fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
“We’ve had a lot of good ticket sales this year compared to normal years,” she said.
Laux is excited to have hip hop artist Nelly, known for the 2002 hit “Hot in Herre.” Nelly will be a departure from the country music typically seen on the grandstand stage. He will perform Saturday, July 16.
“We were glad we were able to get him because we’ve been working with our entertainment group for a while and we wanted to do something different for the community because we get requests; they don’t always want the country,” Laux said.
She said country musician Walker Hayes, known for the song “Fancy Like,” also has been very popular. Hayes will perform Friday, July 15.
Other grandstand acts include Ned LeDoux with special guest Tommy O’Keeffe on Wednesday, July 13; Larry Fleet with special guest Randall King on Thursday, July 14; and then the Ultimate Bullfighting/Bullriding Tour on Sunday, July 17.
The Ultimate Bullfighting/Bullriding Tour begins at 6 p.m.
For the musical performers, gates open at 7 p.m., opening acts start at 7:30 p.m., with the headlining act to follow. Nelly’s concert is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
New this year, a grandstand ticket is good only for the section listed on the ticket. Audience members must have the correct ticket to enter each section.
There will be no upgrading of tickets to the pit this year. Audience members must have a pit ticket to enter that section.
The beer garden has been expanded. There is a $5 admission fee on Friday and Saturday.
Everyone associated with Fairfest is proud of the event.
“It’s something the community and the kids come out to and enjoy before going back to school,” Laux said. “It’s something for them to come out and have some fun.”
Bands performing at the beer garden also look forward to coming to Adams County Fairfest.
“They just like the types of artists we get and how we do things here,” she said.
Beer garden acts this year include Modern Kowboy on Wednesday, July 13; Tommy O’Keeffe on Thursday, July 14; and Luke Mills, Friday, July 15.
Laux said she is looking forward to seeing the crowds at Fairfest.
“Especially where we have the different entertainment, seeing how things go because we will have some larger crowds out here this year and some new vendors,” she said.
Heart of America Shows once again will provide the carnival on the midway.
“They do a good job,” Laux said.
Spider-Man will make appearances 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday July 17. The web-slinging superhero is sponsored by the Rivoli 3 Theatres in Hastings.
“He might be in the buildings,” Laux said. “You might see him outside.”
Fairfest organizers bring in free entertainment like Spider-Man each year.
“It’s some extra, free entertainment that somebody who might not be able to afford to even ride the rides or just go to a concert, at least we have some additional entertainment for them as well,” she said. “That way it’s hitting every aspect for the people coming out.”
There are new and additional food and shopping vendors this year.
“We’ve had a lot of interest this year,” Laux said. “Once our acts came out we gained additional sponsors. They just called because they wanted to be in and part of the fair.”
