When the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant opens, it will be meeting a need within the energy market and create economic opportunities in the Hastings area.
Heartwell Renewables is a unique joint venture between affiliates of The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill to produce and market renewable diesel.
The 80-million-gallon biodiesel plant is being constructed on the east edge of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants.
In this partnership, Cargill will source and provide the feedstock required for fuel production.
This primarily includes tallow, sourced in part from Cargill facilities in Nebraska, as well as other low-carbon feedstocks like distillers corn oil.
Once the fuel is produced, Musket, a division of the Love’s Family of Companies, will transport and market the fuel across the United States.
“Animal fat is going to be our primary feedstock and what we’re going to want to run because of its low-carbon intensity score,” said Scott Johnson, Cargill regional operations lead in grain and agricultural supply business. “That’s the feedstock that preferentially we’ll want to run out of that plant.”
The first step in that process will be a typical fat and oil processing plant.
“We will clean up that feedstock and make sure it’s ready to go to the renewable diesel unit that we have in that process,” he said.
The fat can be any low-carbon intensity feedstocks such as animal fat, distillers corn oil or vegetable oil.
Fat and oil refining to make sure it’s clean feedstock, which goes into the renewable diesel unit.
The renewable diesel unit converts the fat to a one for one replacement for diesel fuel.
“It will essentially be identical to diesel fuel,” Johnson said.
Renewable diesel delivers at least a 50% reduction of greenhouse gases compared to traditional petroleum-based diesel.
Beef tallow has one of the lowest carbon intensity scores.
“The renewable diesel market, it’s a growing market,” Johnson said. “We hear about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering carbon intensity. Renewable diesel is one of the alternatives to be able to produce a low carbon fuel and a replacement for petrol diesel.”
Heartwell Renewables developers believe the future for renewable diesel is strong, as the fuel will serve as a bridge between petroleum-based diesel and electric vehicles.
“The trend is toward electrification,” Johnson said. “That will continue to happen. I don’t think there will be any question. These renewable options are going to bridge the gap between now and when we get there. There will also be things that are just hard to electrify.”
Personal passenger vehicles will be first to convert to electrification. Over-the-road trucking will be more difficult.
Ultimately, aviation will be the hardest of all because of the energy density required.
“We think for sure renewable diesel is going to have a place for a long time, even with that changing landscape,” Johnson said.
Work so far has primarily been dirt work.
A groundbreaking is planned for the first week in November.
Hastings Utilities has invested a lot of money building up utility infrastructure in and around the Heartwell Renewables site.
“Right now, the current projections for the Heartwell project is that they will be our second largest electric user and in the top five for water and sewer,” utility manager Kevin Johnson said during the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Oct. 13. “That will benefit all customer classes having that additional revenue coming in.”
Hastings was selected for the plant after an extensive search.
“We’re super happy to be in Hastings and happy to be in Nebraska,” Johnson said. “We have pretty deep roots in Nebraska as Cargill.”
Cargill has 15 locations and over 4,000 employees in Nebraska.
Loves also has a big footprint in Nebraska.
“We’re very happy to be in Nebraska,” Johnson said.
Cargill has several beef processing plants that are within trucking distance to the Hastings facility. Located at the confluence of the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, the site has good rail access.
“I can tell you the search was wide and far,” Johnson said.” A lot of factors go into making a big investment like this. There were a lot of different locations, a lot of different states that were looked at.”
Michael Krings, executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., said local officials are providing knowledge.
“It’s as simple as they’re going to run into things they need and they’re not going to know where to go,” he said. “If they need to reach out to us we’ll connect them. They’re going to have questions about processes whether it’s city or state or county, permitting, things like that. They’re going to not know where to turn. They’re going to reach out to us. We’re going to help connect them.”
Krings said everyone from local officials to state officials is excited about Heartwell Renewables.
“The state is heavily is vested in this project,” he said. “It’s great for the state, great for agriculture in the state. Everybody wants this to be a huge success. Everybody wants to figure out how we can make this work. We’re just working with whoever we can find.”
The plant is scheduled to open in July 2024 and will include more than 50 jobs once it opens.
There are four jobs posted on the website: heartwellrenewables.com.
“It may seem like July 2024 is a long way away, but in reality that’s not that far away,” Johnson said.
Many of the trees have been removed from the 144.45-acre property to make way for the project, causing some concern within Hastings.
“Cargill is very committed to be being a very good community partner and we care about the environment,” Johnson said. “We care about the community. We look forward to working with the community on things like that and projects like that.”
