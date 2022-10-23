Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant
Dirt work continues Wednesday on the future site of the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant west of Whelan Energy Center.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Story Highlights

Heartwell Renewables developers believe the future for renewable diesel is strong, as the fuel will serve as a bridge between petroleum-based diesel and electric vehicles.

“The trend is toward electrification,” said Scott Johnson, Cargill regional operations lead in grain and agricultural supply business. “That will continue to happen. I don’t think there will be any question. These renewable options are going to bridge the gap between now and when we get there. There will also be things that are just hard to electrify.”

Personal passenger vehicles will be first to convert to electrification. Over-the-road trucking will be more difficult.

Ultimately, aviation will be the hardest of all because of the energy density required.

“We think for sure renewable diesel is going to have a place for a long time, even with that changing landscape,” Johnson said.

When the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant opens, it will be meeting a need within the energy market and create economic opportunities in the Hastings area.

Heartwell Renewables is a unique joint venture between affiliates of The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill to produce and market renewable diesel.

