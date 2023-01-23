Laughter echoed around Brickyard Park Saturday as children of all ages took advantage of the snow-covered hills for some sledding and just playing in the snow.
Few seemed phased by the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, though it felt warmer thanks to the sunlight.
No matter if a red-faced child was peppered with snow and visibly shivering, there were still pleas for "one more time" down the slopes.
Likewise, none appeared daunted by trudging up the slope in anticipation of the next 10 seconds of wind-blown exhilaration.
Malachi Robinson of Hastings brought his daughter, Pearl, out to take advantage of the ripe-for-sledding hills.
“The good Lord has blessed us with a beautiful day,” he said.
Spur Sweley, 10, of Blue Hill came to the park with his family. He said they found several ramps had been built of snow for the brave to catch air.
“I went flying off the ramp,” he said. “It’s pretty fast.”
Aaren Smolla of Hastings was with Spur’s group and said it was great to be reliving childhood memories.
Dalton Sweley of Juniata said it felt like the first good snow in a few years and they wanted to come enjoy it.
“It’s the best place in town,” he said.
McKenna Wheeler, 14, and her friend, Zeryna Walters, 12, both of Hastings, spent about three hours on the slopes at Brickyard on Saturday.
“Just being outside is fun,” McKenna said.
The Hastings Middle School students spent another two hours out at the park on Thursday, when classes had been canceled due to weather.
“It was just fun being out sledding on a snow day,” McKenna said.
The Cabrera family also went sledding at Brickyard on Thursday for the snow day, but didn’t stop there.
Both parents and four sisters ventured into the front yard to try their hand at creating a snowman. The eldest, Susan, said they later realized how cold it was outside.
“Even though it’s really cold, that’s not the part you’re focusing on,” Susan said.
The family had made snowmen in the past, but this is the first time they decided to provide apparel to enhance the appearance.
The family named their creation "Mr. Winterman."
Their mother, Reina, said it was great to have the entire family help out on the project.
“Those memories will last forever,” she said.
Three blocks to the east, a snow-pile-turned-snowman had also been built on Thursday in the 1500 block of W. Seventh St. at the Borruel family residence.
David Chavira of Hastings said his father was clearing the sidewalk and driveway, piling the snow in the front yard where David and his siblings decided to climb on the pile.
“We tried snowboarding on it, too,” he said.
Then, they decided to reform it into a snowman and add some decorations to the form.
“We wanted to build our very first snowman,” David said.
David’s mother, Sandra, said they recently moved to Hastings from Texas and the children had never experienced snow.
While they are all young adults, she thought it was nice that they had the chance to play in the snow.
“It was cute,” she said. “It was special for them to be back to little kids having fun.”
Darick Mead of Hastings wanted to create similar memories with his family and went out into their yard Saturday to play in the snow.
Born in Detroit, he remembers snow from his childhood but the family moved to Texas in his youth and he didn’t see much of it while growing up there.
Now in Nebraska, he was eager to start working on a snow project for the family. He started making several large snowballs on Friday to surprise them.
After talking it over with his wife and kids, they plan to create of a giant caterpillar. They made a huge slide and snowman last year and Darick wants it to be bigger this year.
“It reminds me of my childhood,” Darick said. “It’s just fun.”
They hope to enter the final creation in the Hastings Parks and Recreation snow sculpture contest.
Contestants can email a picture of the sculpture along with the names of the participants, address and phone number to Recreation Coordinator Tatum Bartels at tbartels@cityofhastings.org.
The contest runs through the end of March and prizes will be awarded to the most creative and the largest. Winners will be announced in April.
But contest or not, Darick’s wife, Susan, said her husband just loves playing with the kids in the snow.
“It’s another opportunity for him to be a kid,” she said.
