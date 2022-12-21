Ronnie Green, a former Sutton resident whose wife’s family has deep roots in Clay County agriculture, announced Tuesday he will retire by the end of June 2023 as 20th chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Green and his wife, Jane Pauley Green, made the announcement in a video message to the UNL community in front of the Christmas tree in their Lincoln home. He has served as chancellor since 2016, and before that had been UNL Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources since July 2010.
He said he will step down when his successor is named or by the end of June.
Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, praised Green for his efforts on behalf of UNL — always presented as a labor of love for the entire Green family.
Green often refers to his wife affectionately as “Husker Jane.” The spouses and their children all hold degrees from UNL.
“Ronnie and Jane Green have a deep love for the University of Nebraska and the students, faculty, staff and Nebraskans who are part of this special extended family,” Carter said in a news release. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for answering the call to serve UNL over the past 13 years. I am happy knowing they will soon get more time with each other and their growing family.”
The University of Nebraska system comprises UNL; the University of Nebraska at Omaha; the University of Nebraska at Kearney; and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. UNL is considered the system’s flagship institution and is Nebraska’s Land Grant university.
As chancellor, Green and his counterparts at the other three institutions are answerable to Carter as system president and to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Carter said details on the impending search for Green’s successor will be forthcoming.
“The chancellorship of Nebraska’s flagship university is one of the most important leadership positions in our state,” Carter said. “UNL is home to remarkable talent and is in a position to expand its impact even further on the workforce, economy and quality of life in Nebraska and beyond.
“We are fortunate that Chancellor Green has given us a runway that will give us time to chart the path forward and ensure a smooth transition of leadership. I intend to conduct a rigorous national search, informed by diverse stakeholder feedback, to identify UNL’s next leader.”
In Tuesday’s announcement, the Greens said they are ready for a new chapter in their lives.
“Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately coming to the realization that while these past 13 years have been exciting and exhilarating, they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and mental batteries,” said Green, 61. “Out of that reflection, we reached the family decision that 2023 would be the year for Husker Jane and I to step away from public-facing life to focus our next chapter privately on our growing family and our faith.”
Green was raised on a beef, dairy and crop farm in southwestern Virginia. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and his master’s degree from Colorado State University, both in animal science.
At that point, he came to UNL for doctoral studies in animal science and met Jane Pauley, whose parents, the late Wilbur and Doris Pauley, farmed near Harvard. They were married in 1986 and have four children — sons Justin and Nate and daughters Kelli and Regan — and one granddaughter.
Green held faculty positions at Texas Tech and Colorado State universities, then joined the upper management of Future Beef Operations, a vertically integrated beef company based in Colorado that eventually went bankrupt.
In 2003, he became national program leader in Food Animal Production for the Agricultural Research Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in western Clay Center was the largest of 22 facilities Green oversaw for ARS.
The Greens moved to Sutton at that point, putting them near Jane’s then-widowed mother and the family farm, as well as USMARC.
In 2008, Green became senior director of global technical services for Pfizer Animal Health, but the family continued to live in Sutton. Justin, Nate and Kelli Green all went on to graduate from Sutton High School.
In 2010, Green became the UNL vice chancellor for IANR, holding the dual title of NU system vice president for agriculture and natural resources. He succeeded John Owens in the post.
In that time period, he said UNL was poised to become a world leader in the effort to make agriculture efficient enough to feed a burgeoning world population without more land or water resources.
According to UNL, Green has published 130 refereed publications and abstracts, nine book chapters and 56 invited symposia papers and has delivered invited presentations in 43 U.S. states and 21 countries around the world. He is a past president of both the American Society of Animal Science and the National Block and Bridle Club and has served in leadership positions for the U.S. Beef Improvement Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Board, the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences, the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, and the Alpha Gamma Rho national fraternity.
Green was named a fellow of the American Society of Animal Science in 2014 and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2015. In 2017, he was honored with the ASAS organization’s Morrison Award, billed as the highest international academic recognition for an animal scientist.
At UNL, Green served from 2015-16 as interim senior vice chancellor for academic affairs while remaining in his role with IANR. He was named UNL chancellor in 2016, succeeding Harvey Perlman.
He currently is a member of several boards, including the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Neogen Corp., and Supporters of Agricultural Research. He also is a member of the Presidential Forum of the NCAA representing the Big Ten Conference, an inaugural member of the NCAA Division I Board Infractions Process Committee, and a member of the Blue-Ribbon Panel of the National Academies to look at Enhancing Land Grant Coordination and Cooperation.
Controversy surrounding free-speech issues at the university in recent years has led to criticism of the UNL administration from both conservative politicians and the faculty. And recent diversity initiatives have led some elected officeholders in Nebraska to allege that UNL was trying to promote “critical race theory.”
At a November 2021 news conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Green had misled him regarding the diversity issue and that he had “lost all confidence” in the chancellor.
In Tuesday’s announcement, Green said he’s proud of what UNL has achieved in recent years and is committed to a smooth transition into the future.
“We are so immensely proud of (UNL) and its entire family of students, faculty staff and alumni,” he said. “Together, we have done great things — and we remain equally excited about the months ahead as we continue to do big things together, and as we prepare the way for your 21st chancellor.”
