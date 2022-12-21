Ronnie Green, a former Sutton resident whose wife’s family has deep roots in Clay County agriculture, announced Tuesday he will retire by the end of June 2023 as 20th chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Green and his wife, Jane Pauley Green, made the announcement in a video message to the UNL community in front of the Christmas tree in their Lincoln home. He has served as chancellor since 2016, and before that had been UNL Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources since July 2010.

