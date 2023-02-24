Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
The school started discussing the addition of a greenhouse about two years after the agriculture and FFA programs were brought to Adams Central. Students asked school officials about it after talking to other FFA students from different school districts.
School officials agreed and worked it into future plans during the school’s parking lot project.
W Design Associates in Hastings designed plans for the greenhouse and surrounding area, and Ceres Greenhouse Solutions in Boulder, Colorado, designed the underground heat transfer system used in the building.
Heartland Concrete in Hastings poured the foundation. A-1 Fiberglass provided the piping underground.
“I’m very appreciative of every person who had a hand in getting us to the point of being able to build this,” Jacobitz said.
Students at Adams Central High School have been using the school’s greenhouse to further their agriculture education since the building was opened in 2021.
Justin Barbee, a senior and president of the school’s FFA chapter, said the greenhouse provides a different kind of learning opportunity for students.
“It’s a good firsthand experience for kids who may want to go into the agriculture world,” he said. “Here you can visualize what all goes into making these plants grow.”
He said the facility also offers great ways to promote the school’s FFA program. The group has conducted various flower sales, growing the plants in the greenhouse and caring for them until ready for sale.
Senior Kylie Lancaster serves as secretary for the FFA chapter and has started her first semester in the school’s plant science course. Her sister spent a lot of time in the facility working on a science fair project.
“The greenhouse is amazing, especially in this area because we are so ag-based,” she said. “I think it’s been a great addition to plant science and bio tech classes.”
Brandon Jacobitz, agriculture instructor and FFA adviser at Adams Central, said students seem to enjoy spending time in the greenhouse and even ask about when they will next be going out to the greenhouse.
“I was shocked to see how excited they are to see the flowers grow,” he said. “It makes me feel really good about having this facility for them. It has definitely provided our students with something that adds an invaluable part of their education.”
The school started discussing the addition of a greenhouse about two years after the agriculture and FFA programs were brought to Adams Central. Students asked school officials about it after talking to other FFA students from different school districts.
School officials agreed and worked it into future plans during the school’s parking lot project.
W Design Associates in Hastings designed plans for the greenhouse and surrounding area, and Ceres Greenhouse Solutions in Boulder, Colorado, designed the underground heat transfer system used in the building.
Heartland Concrete in Hastings poured the foundation. A-1 Fiberglass provided the piping underground.
“I’m very appreciative of every person who had a hand in getting us to the point of being able to build this,” Jacobitz said.
The underground heat transfer system stemmed from exploring energy saving technologies. It uses an air movement system to circulate air underground and acts like a heat pump, only using air instead of water.
Jacobitz said he was a bit skeptical at first but has seen it making a big difference.
But most importantly, he said, the greenhouse provides a place for student learning no matter the temperature outside, an important consideration in Nebraska. While standard bookwork is important, he said this provides another way for students to explore various concepts.
“I’m feeling confident this is what kids want to be doing with hands-on work,” Jacobitz said. “A facility like this gives us the ability to do that year round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.