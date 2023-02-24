p02-25-23OUTgreenhouseADC1.jpg
Adams Central students work in the greenhouse Feb. 21.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Story Highlights

The school started discussing the addition of a greenhouse about two years after the agriculture and FFA programs were brought to Adams Central. Students asked school officials about it after talking to other FFA students from different school districts.

School officials agreed and worked it into future plans during the school’s parking lot project.

W Design Associates in Hastings designed plans for the greenhouse and surrounding area, and Ceres Greenhouse Solutions in Boulder, Colorado, designed the underground heat transfer system used in the building.

Heartland Concrete in Hastings poured the foundation. A-1 Fiberglass provided the piping underground.

“I’m very appreciative of every person who had a hand in getting us to the point of being able to build this,” Jacobitz said.

Students at Adams Central High School have been using the school’s greenhouse to further their agriculture education since the building was opened in 2021.

Justin Barbee, a senior and president of the school’s FFA chapter, said the greenhouse provides a different kind of learning opportunity for students.

Senior Emily Hinrichs labels containers after planting corn and soybeans Feb. 21 in the Adams Central greenhouse.
Adams Central’s Jack Trausch waters corn and soybeans in the school’s greenhouse Feb. 21.
Senior Kylie Lancaster waters corn and soybeans in the Adams Central greenhouse Feb. 21.
