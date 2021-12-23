Decades before Facebook and other social media platforms allowed people to stay connected over the internet, one pair of friends used a simple greeting card to update one another.
For 51 years, Betty Luttrell of Orleans and Verlene Parker of Hastings have kept in touch through the use of a 25-cent Hallmark card.
The two met when they worked together at Bruckman Rubber in Hastings. During their five years at the company, they became best friends. Luttrell, Parker and their respective husbands often met to play cards or just hang out through the years.
In 1970, Luttrell bought a Christmas card for Parker to express her feelings for her best friend. Inside the card, Lattrell wrote “A friend of yours forever — I hope.”
Luttrell took the card to work with her and hand delivered it to Parker.
Parker appreciated the gesture and kept the card as a reminder of their friendship.
“She was like a sister to me,” Parker said. “She’s a very steady person for me to lean on.”
Around Christmas time the following year, Parker saw the card and thought of Luttrell’s gesture again.
Parker decided to add her own message to the card and give it back to Luttrell. She joked that she couldn’t afford to buy a new card on their wages and they laughed.
What started as a joke initiated a new holiday tradition between the friends. Each year, whoever had the card would add another note and send it back to the other.
Luttrell and her husband, Kenneth, eventually moved to Colorado to help another friend out with a job opportunity.
The families kept in touch through the annual card. Years of history and life events filled the card, which folded out into a larger piece of paper.
“We’ve both become great-grandparents this year,” Parker wrote in 1986.
They mailed the card back and forth, each year adding another note to the other.
Luttrell kept the card in her Bible when she was in possession of it.
“It was one thing in our lives that was very important,” she said. “It shows the postal service is pretty good because it never got lost in 50 years.”
The Luttrells lived in Colorado until 1989 when they moved back to Nebraska. When Kenneth retired, the couple found a house in Orleans to call home.
Luttrell said sending cards isn’t as common as it used to be with social media websites making it easier to keep connected, but she prefers the written word. She looks over the card from time to time through the year and fondly remembers her time with Parker.
Over time, they ran out of space on the original card and purchased a new card to fit over it. That happened again a couple more times and the series of cards are held together with tape, allowing it to be read like a book, albeit with pages consisting of greeting cards.
When Luttrell went skydiving for her 90th birthday, she wrote about it in the card.
“At the time, I thought ‘Betty, what were you thinking?’,” Parker said. “At the same breath, I thought ‘Good for you, girl.’ ”
Parker said they’ve been close friends for most of their lives, though they aren’t able to see each other as much as they’d like. When they do meet up, they always have something to talk about.
And if it’s not said in person, it’s added to the book of cards for the next year.
“It’s been something to look forward to every year,” Parker said. “We know what we’ve done for the last 50 years because it’s written on that card.”
