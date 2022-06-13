GriefShare, a video series and support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, will begin summer sessions June 23.
The 13-week series will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. in the First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth & Family Ministry Center at Fourth Street and Lexington Avenue. Enter through the west door.
Each week will feature a video of grief experts relating their real-life stories after the death of a loved one.
There is no cost for attending nor for the participant guidebook. Sponsors are First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Livingston Butler Funeral Home, and a Thrivent Action Grant.
Call 402-469-1236 or 402-469-0857 with questions or to register. Further information and registration is available on the website www.griefshare.org.
