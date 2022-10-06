RED CLOUD — Project leaders will ceremonially "break ground" here Friday evening, Oct. 7, to celebrate the re-start of construction on a downtown building set for transformation into a boutique hotel.
The public is invited to attend the event 5:30 p.m. at the Potter Block building, 346 N. Webster St.
Once rehabilitated, the building will be known as the Hotel Garber.
Planning for rehabilitation of the 1901 building, which has been vacant and deteriorating for two decades, began as early as 2018. Basement excavation and underpinning completed in 2020 prepared the building to support the return of a third floor that was destroyed by fire in 1961.
Construction efforts resumed this summer, and the project is expected to be complete in 2024.
According to information from the National Willa Cather Center, the rehabilitation project will leave the community with a building increased in size from 16,500 square feet to 22,500 square feet.
The building will offer 26 guest rooms for overnight stays, plus event and meeting space, a large lounge, catering facilities and a small library. The décor will be curated to feature historic imagery of Red Cloud from years gone by.
In its first 10 years of operation, the hotel is projected to create up to 10 new jobs and generate $6.7 million revenue and $800,000 in sales and lodging taxes.
The building will be conjoined to the Farmers and Merchants Bank next door, which is a National Willa Cather Center property. Together, the buildings will become a mixed-use space including gallery and exhibit areas highlighting Red Cloud’s history and connections to Cather, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author who lived in the community for much of her girlhood.
The Potter Block project was identified as a key priority in the National Willa Cather Center’s Campaign for the Future, which is providing for a number of projects related to Cather historic sites; and for Red Cloud’s Heritage Tourism Development Office, a collaboration of the National Willa Cather Center, the city of Red Cloud, the Red Cloud Chamber of Commerce and the Red Cloud Community Fund. More than $5 million in donations, grants and investments have been secured for the project, plus up to $1 million in Nebraska Historic Tax Credits.
Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha designed the project.
