Heartwell Renewables, a joint venture between Cargill and The Love’s Family of Companies, marked the start of construction for its new renewable diesel processing plant in Hastings with a ceremonial ground-breaking Thursday afternoon.
The new state-of-the-art facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 80 million gallons of renewable diesel and will support the growing demand for green fuel products. The plant will be on the east edge of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants.
In attendance Thursday were Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley; Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North America protein business; Spencer Haines, Chief Financial Officer for Love’s Family of Companies; Hastings Mayor Cory Stutte; Kris Benson, consultant for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development; and Cicely Wardyn, assistant director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Foley said with record-high gas prices in recent months, there’s never been a better time to tout the benefits of biofuels.
“Renewable fuels save drivers money at the pump, help clean up the environment by reducing toxic emissions, and strengthen our number one industry—agriculture—by creating demand for the crops and livestock our farm families grow,” he said. “Renewable diesel represents an additional opportunity to use Nebraska corn oils, soybean oils, and animal fats to produce clean fuels for our nation’s energy supply.”
He congratulated Heartwell Renewables for breaking ground on the new facility.
Kabat said Cargill is thrilled become a part of the Hastings community and expand Cargill’s footprint in Nebraska.
“We see strong potential in the growth and competitiveness of the renewable diesel industry and look forward to bringing the strengths of both our companies to bear to achieve a high-quality product with an efficient supply chain process,” he said.
Haines said Love’s is always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve customers.
“We are excited to partner with Cargill in the creation of this new state-of-the-art renewable diesel refinery, as we continue to invest in renewable fuel offerings to provide our customers access to sustainable fueling alternatives,” he said.
In this partnership, Cargill will source and provide the feedstock required for fuel production.
This primarily includes tallow, sourced in part from Cargill facilities in Nebraska, as well as other low-carbon feedstocks like distillers corn oil.
Once the fuel is produced, Musket, a division of the Love’s Family of Companies, will transport and market the fuel across the United States.
The project website touts that renewable diesel delivers at least a 50% reduction of greenhouse gases compared to traditional petroleum-based diesel.
Beef tallow has one of the lowest carbon intensity scores.
Cargill has several beef processing plants that are within trucking distance to the Hastings facility. Located at the confluence of the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, the site has good rail access.
The company anticipates the project to be completed in the summer of 2024 and create more than 60 new jobs.
The new Hastings facility is a first of its kind to both manufacture and distribute this fuel all the way to the retail pump.
