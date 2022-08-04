As work continues on the Hastings Family YMCA remodel and expansion, the building — as well as the community — is an example of success in Nebraska.
That was the message of several speakers during the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley said the groundbreaking represented a special day for Hastings.
“As I travel the state, I visit a lot of communities, and some of the smaller communities, as you well know, are just struggling to stay alive,” he said. “They are doing everything they can to stay alive. Hastings is not one of those. Hastings is doing very well. One of the things young families are looking for when they decide where they want to raise their kids and where they want to grow a community, there are certain amenities you have to have.”
He said the Hastings Family YMCA long has provided sporting opportunities and other important amenities that will be enhanced by the capital project.
“You’ve had it for all these years, and now the magnificent addition with the early childhood center, redoing the aquatic center, redoing all this and adding huge gymnasium and all that goes with that,” he said. “This is just a fabulous addition to the existing YMCA.”
As part of the project, the YMCA will renovate the 46,500 square feet of existing space at the 16th Street building and add a lot of square footage.
The Hastings Family YMCA’s two buildings — the original 16th Street YMCA and 18th Street — are in need of substantial repairs, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and more streamlined layout for operational efficiency.
Based on a community survey and strategic planning by key stakeholders and leaders, the Y has reimagined a space that includes renovating and expanding the 16th Street facility and selling the 18th Street facility.
Grace Life Church will purchase the 18th Street building and lease the majority of the building back to the YMCA while construction is ongoing at the 16th Street building.
The Hastings Family YMCA worked with architecture engineering firm Schemmer on the project.
The early childhood development center and youth programming will be located in the northeast corner of the 16th Street building, where the racquetball courts are now.
Contractor Hausmann Construction of Lincoln began dirt work in mid-July. Major demolition and construction will start the middle of August, and the 16th Street building will close, except the pool, at the end of the month. The pool will remain open until mid-March 2023.
The entire project is expected to be complete in spring 2024.
The project will benefit Hastings and the surrounding area for generations, Foley said.
“You’re on a great trajectory now, and this is just going to give a big boost, a big shot in the arm to this community,” he said. “I look forward to coming back and watching the progress as it unfolds over the next number of months. Congratulations to all those who worked so hard to bring us to this day. Obviously some federal monies came in. That’s good. It’s a wonderful, wonderful use of those dollars. Congratulations to Hastings for being ready to go. Godspeed as you go forward.”
The original project budget was $13.9 million. Of that total, $500,000 was to go to the YMCA’s endowment.
Physical work is starting in spite of the fact costs have increased 38% since the project was publicly announced on Aug. 30, 2021.
Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels said on Thursday $19.250 million has been raised so far, which is approaching the project total.
“Today is a great day for our community, for Adams County, surrounding areas and even our state,” Stickels said. “Although we’ve already started construction as you’ll see on the north side, today we celebrate the groundbreaking of a new and improved YMCA.”
The Hastings Family YMCA received a $5 million grant from the state through LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations to assist with capital projects that were delayed due to COVID-19.
Stickels thanked Gov. Pete Ricketts and local state senators for support.
“We didn’t know what the project would look like without this shovel-ready fund,” he said. “We’re blessed to have it. We’re blessed to be able to start.”
Kelly Gewecke, central field service representative for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, lives in Buffalo County and travels 20 counties, assisting communities and businesses in that region.
“This is wonderful to be a part of this and watch this facility take shape,” she said. “When you break ground today it will be the next step on your journey to making a new wellness facility for Hastings a reality. Opportunities are always there, but you have to be willing to put in the hard work to make something great like this happen — even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, right? You guys put in the work and I am so proud of you.”
She used to live southeast of Hastings and would bring her children to the Hastings Family YMCA 30 years ago.
“I’m looking forward to bringing my grandchildren back here and look at this wonderful facility when it’s done,” she said.
She brought a quote from Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, who said the department was privileged to support so many impactful organizations like the Hastings Family YMCA through the shovel-ready fund.
“We appreciate your hard work in building our communities, improving lives and furthering economic prosperity,” he wrote.
Gewecke said the department is excited to be part of the journey.
“Take pride in how far you have come, have faith in how far you can go, keep shining, Hastings,” she said. “We need you as a sparkling light for all those other communities out there so they can grow too.”
The project also received $4 million in grant funding.
“The fact that people sit in board rooms in Omaha and Lincoln and Kansas City and decide to give our Y $4 million total means this is a great community and this is a great project,” Stickels said.
In addition, 320 local donors have contributed $9.3 million to the project so far.
“You all get it,” Stickels told his audience of several dozen people. “You’ve all grown up either being part of the YMCA or you see the impact it has on the community.”
Stickels and YMCA board president Dennis Hoppe thanked YMCA staff, board and committee members for their support on the project and their work shaping YMCA programming.
“The list of people to thank is endless, throughout this process, and the gratitude that I have and we as the Y have, it’s tremendous,” Hoppe said. “It’s amazing to see what we were able to accomplish and continue to accomplish. It comes with believing. It comes with a lot of difficult decisions that had to be made by an outstanding board as well.”
Stickels said the project ultimately isn’t about a building.
“I know that sounds weird,” he said. “The building does matter, but what really matters is the life-changing programs that we offer.”
The Hastings Family YMCA has been part of the community for 141 years.
“I can’t even imagine the impact it’s had on so many people,” he said. “So the programs and what goes on inside the building is truly what matters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.