With several friends who had fun experiences with touring group bicycles in other cities, Dusty and Tess Perry were inspired to bring the business model to Hastings.
Joyride Pedal Co. was the 2022 Big Idea Hastings winner Tuesday at The Lark.
“We thought, ‘Why do you have to go somewhere else when you can do it right here?’ ” Tess said.
The couple got the idea for a touring group bicycle business before the pandemic began, but the thought of starting a business rekindled in April.
Joyride Pedal Co. was one of eight finalists to participate in the business pitch competition. Participants made 2-minute pitches in front of a panel of five judges and a capacity crowd inside The Lark.
Participants then answered questions for five minutes.
“We didn’t know what to expect when we came in here, but we’re thrilled to actually win this,” Dusty said. “I think our idea’s really going to help Hastings.”
The Perrys anticipate startup costs to be about $85,000, including $75,000 for a 14-passenger group bicycle. The research process included locating a bicycle that didn’t belong to a franchise, understanding what is allowed on Hastings streets, learning the liquor license process and determining how to make the group touring bike a family-friendly activity.
After winning, Dusty and Tess were mobbed by about a dozen friends, who were enthusiastic supporters throughout the competition.
“We’ve got the greatest group of friends you could ask for,” Dusty said. “They’ve had our backs since day one. They’ve always supported us. They go everywhere we needed them to be. We won and they wanted to rush the stage. They had to control themselves a bit.”
The hope is to have Joyride Pedal Co. operational by the end of spring 2023.
Local businesses providing professional services will help the finalists pursue their dreams.
Big Idea Hastings organizer Maggie Esch, who serves as regional director for the Entrepreneurship Center at Central Community College-Hastings, also assists aspiring entrepreneurs.
Dusty said he is excited about working with Esch.
“It seems like it’s just going to start going faster now that Maggie’s going to help us,” he said. “It’s like our dream’s become more alive now just because we won this.”
Joyride Pedal Co. will receive $5,000 in a tiered system. Those funds were provided by Hastings Economic Development Corp., the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, the chamber retail development committee, Allo Communications and Centennial Plastics.
The winners received $1,250 on Tuesday. There is another $1,250 after meeting with the professional partners, $1,500 after completing a business plan, and $1,000 once the business becomes operational in Hastings.
Esch said she loves working with Big Idea Hastings participants, going through the process of making dreams become reality.
“Working with these finalists, bringing their ideas to fruition is truly the most fulfilling thing I could possibly do,” she said. “I love Hastings. I love the community. I love the people.”
The participants showed up on Tuesday ready to work, Esch said.
“All of these ideas are going to move forward some way, I just know it,” she said.
Second-place finalists Becky and Gabriel Torres received $1,000 from Hastings College for their Lovely Life Events event design business.
They said the additional funds will help their business, which has been in existence for about a year, get exposure.
“It will let people know what we can do,” Gabriel said. “Hopefully we can get some events to cater to.”
Mandy Murphy’s Clover baked goods and baked good mixes, sweetened by coconut sugar, was in third place and will receive $500 from Central Community College.
“It’s amazing,” Murphy said of the support she received during Big Idea Hastings. “There’s so many connections that I’ve already built here that are priceless.”
She hopes to have her first product launched by late spring/early summer 2023. She wants to attend farmers markets, build up e-commerce and have a trailer to sell baked goods and baked mixes.
Other finalists included Megan Landes-Murphy with Kestral Ridge Pellet Co., which turns low-quality wool into fertilizer pellets.
Alyssa Mower with Tri-City Baked Goods produces custom sweets.
Megan Arrington-Williams proposed establishing Mail BX, a process to create collaborative drawing projects between friends or family members through mail and turn that into an art piece.
Evelyn Ayala wants to make authentic Mexican street snacks through Linny’s Antogitos.
Rachel Plock wanted to grow her flower-planting business Vibrant Blooms Co.
