Big Idea Hastings
Grand prize winners Tess and Dusty Perry hold their Big Idea Hastings check Tuesday at The Lark. Joyride Pedal Company would bring group bike tours to Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

With several friends who had fun experiences with touring group bicycles in other cities, Dusty and Tess Perry were inspired to bring the business model to Hastings.

Joyride Pedal Co. was the 2022 Big Idea Hastings winner Tuesday at The Lark.

