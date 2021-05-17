KENESAW — Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Kenesaw High School marked the culmination of the childhood journey of a tight-knit group of seniors before life starts pulling them in different directions.
The valedictorian and salutatorian speeches included inside jokes between the students. The senior video featured a plethora of photos taken through the years as the graduates grew up together, documented at sporting events, in classrooms, on field trips and elsewhere.
Kaylee Larson recognized the 17 seniors in the Class of 2021 as friends in her salutatorian address.
“We stuck together through it all,” she said. “Unity is what makes us strong.”
Larson shared insight from a poem, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” She said lessons like “Share everything,” “Don’t hit people,” and “Don’t take things that aren’t yours” sum up the students’ current expectations in society.
She also thanked her family and the families of her fellow students.
“To our families: Your love and support made all the difference,” she said.
Deric Goldenstein gave the valedictorian address. He said their junior year was difficult as the novel coronavirus pandemic began and cut the year short. Going into their senior year, he wasn’t sure he even would be in school.
“I never thought I would say this, but I’m thankful we got to stay in school all year long,” he said.
Goldenstein said success is in doing the hard work and encouraged his classmates to continue working to achieve their goals.
“Class of 2021, go grow your minds, your bodies and your wallets,” he said. “I wish you all the best.”
Superintendent Rick Masters welcomed the audience and praised the talents and leadership of the graduating class.
“They have certainly set the bar high for future Blue Devils,” he said.
Masters encouraged the seniors to persevere in the face of any adversity as they venture out in to the world because failures lead to success.
“Get up one more time when you are knocked down, and eventually you will be on top,” he said.
