Editor's note: This story has been updated online to correct that a case now identified as being caused by the South African variant of the novel coronavirus had been previously reported and was not one of the two new cases logged in the past seven days.
The South Heartland District Health Department has logged just two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the past seven days, the department’s top official reported Tuesday.
Both new cases were in Adams County residents.
In her weekly COVID-19 update, Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said the health department also recorded one previously reported case as having been caused by a variant of the original novel coronavirus, bringing to 19 the running tally of cases related to variants in the four-county health district.
The variant in this case is known as B.1.351, or the South African variant. It first was identified in the United States in January.
This was the first variant-related case linked to B.1.351, and the first not caused by B.1.1.7 — the so called “U.K. variant” first identified in the United Kingdom.
“The B.1.351 variant has approximately 50% higher transmissibility than the original, or wild-type version, meaning it spreads more easily from person to person,” Bever said. “It can cause more severe illness, and this variant is less susceptible to some of the monoclonal antibody treatments, which means the treatments are less effective.”
“However, the vaccines are very effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the original version and the variants. This is an important reason to get vaccinated and to continue to practice prevention, especially if you are around others who are unvaccinated or at higher risk of severe illness,” she said.
Since March 18, 2020, a running total of 4,919 South Heartland residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bever indicated she was pleased with the small number of new cases being reported recently among residents of the district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“The good news is the number of confirmed cases and the positivity continue to decrease,” she said. “The 14-day rolling average of daily new cases has remained below our goal of eight cases per 100,000 for 10 days in a row, and as of May 29 the health district was averaging just 3.3 new cases per 100,000 per day.”
Bever also reported hospital capacity remained in good shape, with 55% of intensive care unit beds currently available and only one patient hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 also has continued to drop, with just 256 tests overall administered last week.
“Only 14% of the tests were general community members, i.e., not associated with long-term care staff or residents,” Bever said. “The percent positive tests for general community was low at 1.7%. For residents and staff tested in long-term care facilities, there were no positive tests for the week ending May 29.”
The test positivity rate for a given week is the number of new confirmed positive cases for that week divided by the total number of tests that were administered.
With such positive numbers related to spread of the virus and new cases, one might expect the district’s risk dial — assessing the danger related to continued local spread of the virus — to drop strongly.
While the risk dial reading for the week did drop — from 1.6 to 1.5, still in the middle range of the dial’s yellow (moderate risk) zone — a larger drop was prevented by small growth in the tally of vaccinations within the district, Bever said.
“One of the factors in determining risk of coronavirus spread is the vaccination rate in our district,” she said. “The number of new vaccinations last week was low, so we haven’t moved the needle on that metric. We continue to remain at 40% of South Heartland residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.To reduce the risk of spread, the goal is to get to 70% or more of South Heartland residents having received at least one dose of vaccine.”
“We are encouraging anyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others. All three vaccine products — Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna — are available in our health district.”
Bever said South Heartland’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site.
“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site. In addition, there are several health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients,” she said.
Residents may contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.