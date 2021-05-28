J ust before launching into his rendition of “America the Beautiful,” Tim Mohanna aptly stated the celebratory mood of the afternoon outside of the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village community center on May 27.
“Hey, you can get out and about. Let’s put this COVID behind us,” he said.
Mohanna, who performs as Mohanna with Red Shoes, was part of a celebration to mark the end of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 restrictions at GSV.
The celebration also kicked off the Memorial Day weekend and included a flag retirement ceremony conducted by American Legion Post 11 representatives including Henry White, Dick LeBeau, Cathy Winegarden, Clark Williams, Gary Rose and Dean Hawthorne.
About 70 unserviceable flags were retired.
Legion members unfolded each flag, laying them one by one on flames inside of the metal flag retirement pit donated to Post 11 by City Iron and Metal.
Ashes of the flags will be buried in a plot at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Williams, who is post commander, introduced the flag retirement.
“They have reached their present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love,” he said.
He said the U.S. flag is a symbol of everything servicemen and women have worked for, lived for and died for. These veterans are devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy.
“Let these faded flags of our country be retired with respect and honorable rites, their places to be taken by bright, new flags of the same size and kind. Let no grave of our soldier, sailor, Marine or airman dead be unhonored or unloved.”
The festivities began with a golf cart parade that had about 25 decorated golf carts participating.
“This has been amazing,” said Ashley Fitzgerald, community center director at GSV. “I have been so proud to be part of the Good Samaritan team. Just to see the community along with all of the people who live and work on the Good Samaritan campus, it’s been really spectacular.”
She said the celebration brought the residents a lot of joy.
“This is a holiday that kind of brings up some strong emotions,” she said. “It’s really still been something that’s brought a lot of joy and happiness to them.”
Village residents Mike Young and Duane Demers cooked hot dogs for everyone present.
“It was great we could get out and be among these people,” Young said.
For both Young and Demers, it was the first time they had seen a flag retirement ceremony.
“It’s a great thing to watch that,” said Demers, who served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962.
