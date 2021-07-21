A man was taken to the hospital after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the wrist Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Second Street.
Officers are investigating the incident as an accidental discharge of a pellet gun.
A caller reported the incident to the 911 dispatch center about 3:46 p.m. and Hastings Fire and Rescue and the Hastings Police Department responded to a residence at 1514 W. Second St.
Capt. Mike Doremus said officers quickly secured the scene and determined there was no further risk to the safety of the public or those inside the residence.
A 43-year-old man living at the home was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm and released shortly after.
