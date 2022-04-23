Half Hastings will include a new event this year to accompany the traditional half marathon and 5k races on June 4.
In partnership with Hastings Ford Lincoln and Mary Lanning Healthcare, Half Hastings will include the inaugural 1-mile Making Strides for Cancer Walk. Mary Lanning is the Half Hastings presenting sponsor and Hastings Ford Lincoln is the title sponsor.
“It’s Mary Lanning’s goal with this event just to provide a healthy activity for the community, for people outside the community to bring people into Hastings,” said Half Hastings co-race director Becky Sullivan, who is also the manager for Mary Lanning’s wellness department. “It’s never been a thing that we’ve set out to make money on. We just want people to enjoy a great event and think about their health and physical activity. With that said, there are a lot of events that are tied to a fundraising link of some sort. We’ve just never had that element.”
Hastings Ford Lincoln wanted to do something to help cancer patients.
“It just kind of went from there,” she said. “We thought why don’t we just tie it into Half Hastings and create almost a fundraising arm for Half Hastings because up until this point we have never had any extra funds. We’ve always either broken even or lost money on that event. Now, anything that comes that would be in excess of costs for the event will go to the Morrison Cancer Center.”
To register go to www.halfhastings.com.
The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. at Hastings Middle School and goes east through town ending at Hastings College’s Osborne Sports Complex. The 5k starts at 8:30 a.m. and starts and ends at Osborne Sports Complex and so will the Making Strides for Cancer Walk, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
A 1-mile cancer walk makes Half Hastings a more inclusive event.
“A 5k can seem daunting to a lot of people who don’t do a lot of physical activity,” Sullivan said. “One mile seems pretty manageable for most people, plus it’s a way if grandma, grandpa, mother, daughter, children want to all walk then they can do that as a family.”
Many details surrounding the Making Strides for Cancer Walk still need to be finalized, but Sullivan said the hope is to include different ways to honor survivors.
The Making Strides for Cancer Walk replaces the kids obstacle run that was previously part of Half Hastings.
“We had people who enjoyed it and appreciated it, but it just never took off as being a destination event for kids and families,” Sullivan of the kids obstacle run. “So we’re going to try this, try something different.”
As organizers prepare for Half Hastings they are looking for volunteers.
Sullivan said it takes about 120 volunteers to put on Half Hastings.
“We are always extremely thankful for the people who are willing to give up their time to do that,” she said.
She coordinates volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Sullivan at bsullivan@marylanning.org.
There is a range of times and duties for volunteers to work at from water stations to controlling traffic to check in.
“I feel like I can say pretty confidently that the people who do volunteer have a great time, they love supporting the runners,” she said. “Our people who participate in the event say we have awesome volunteers. We have great volunteers who cheer them on and help them along the way.”
Sullivan’s co-race director Mike Florek said the race couldn’t go on without volunteers.
“We have to have the important intersections covered and packet pick up and things like that,” he said. “The more volunteers we have they turn into cheerleaders along the racecourse. They turn into expeditors of answering questions for the runners. They turn into extra people that can help a runner in distress. Volunteers are necessary and vital, but they also are what make our race one of the better ones around just because of the sheer number we’ve had in the past, so the runners don’t feel left alone.”
In addition to volunteers, Half Hastings organizers say community support also greatly benefits runners.
“Extra energy along the race course gives runners that little bit of boost of energy, of distraction if they are uncomfortable,” Florek said. “It makes it more of the whole celebration all the way through the course. Wherever a family is at the end of their driveway with a bell or a radio or clapping or cheering on runners wherever we can do that the more energy the runners will feel and the better the experience will be for them.”
Sullivan encouraged musicians to get out on the course and perform for runners.
Portions of the course take place along the Pioneer Spirit Trail, which often doesn’t see many supporters.
“Those are some long stretches in there where sometimes people don’t half a lot of support,” she said. “That’s great if people want to do that.”
Last year was the first year traffic was restricted around Heartwell Park during the event.
“According to our volunteers that made a huge difference with trying to control traffic and keep people out of those areas,” Sullivan said. “It made the runners a whole lot safer. It made our volunteers a whole lot safer.”
This year will include a new finish line for the half marathon and 5k.
Because Hastings College is replacing the turf at Lloyd Wilson Field this summer, the half marathon and 5k races will not end on the field as is previous years but outside of the stadium.
Lynn Farrell Arena will serve as the location for finisher refreshments and locker rooms.
Sullivan said the Half Hastings finish line is inspiring.
“I love the finish line,” she said. “It is awesome.”
Each year there are a lot of first time runners.
“Just kind of the thrill of victory on their faces that they did it; they finished it,” she said. “The support of their family when they come and hug them at the finish line —it’s such a great feeling to put on an event that makes people feel such personal success.”
