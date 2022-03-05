Discussion of how consumption tax bill LB133 would make Nebraska a more lucrative state for businesses and individuals consumed much of state Sen. Steve Halloran’s attention during the first Coffee with the Senator meeting in Hastings for 2022 Saturday morning at the Eagle’s Club.
Presented by Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams County Farm Bureau, the forum allowed Halloran to elaborate on what has transpired through Day 37 of the short 60-day 107th Legislative Session.
With all but one of 598 bills introduced this session having been heard, senators will have their hands full going forward as they scramble to get through the 102 priority bills before them while juggling budget issues that include how American Rescue Plan Funds — what Halloran calls “manna from the federal heavens” — will be allocated.
“Now the fun begins,” Halloran said. “I’m not looking forward to it. When you have that kind of money — and there’s been about $3.5 billion in request appropriations — it’s a future cafeteria food fight.”
Of 13 bills he has sponsored this session, Halloran seemed most interested in furthering LR14, which calls for a resolution to Congress for a convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
The resolution, which passed and was submitted to Secretary of State Robert Evnen on Jan. 28, had been a pet project of Halloran’s for more than five years.
With its passage, Nebraska becomes the 17th of 19 states backing the resolution, which requires approval from at least 34 states to accomplish.
Proposed topics in the resolution are:
1) Fiscal restraint on the part of the federal government; 2) Term limits for Congress and other federal officials; 3) Limiting the scope and authority of federal government, returning regulatory authority to states.
“Much about LR14 is about pulling back the constitutional authority that the states deserve to have,” Halloran said. “Virtually all opposed to the convention of states were our good friends the Democrats, primarily because they are OK with large federal government and not big on state’s rights or state sovereignty. It’s all about power.”
Halloran reiterated his longstanding support of consumption tax bill LB133, which he expounded on at length during his coffee forum in Minden on Feb. 19.
He noted those who addressed the revenue committee during the session in favor of the tax were far more representative of average Nebraskans than those expressing opposition to the measure.
Twenty-nine “average citizens” who “all came on their own dime” expressed how the current tax system has failed them, he said, while the nine speakers opposed to the bill were paid lobbyists.
“If you look at that dichotomy and makeup, I think it speaks volumes,” Halloran said. “These paid lobbyists came in and gave information that was so off the wall they should not be paid lobbyists.”
Acknowledging that Nebraska would be the first state to enact a consumption tax of this nature, he said the bill would make the state uniquely attractive to new businesses and residents alike.
“Like it or not, 80 years ago there was no other state that had a unicameral,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to be the first at something.
“If we pass this consumption tax, we will become the most attractive state for good businesses looking to set up shop and bring people with them to hire because it’s a tax-friendly state.”
Also addressed during the Q & A portion of the forum was the use of voting machines, which Halloran said would remain in use for Nebraska’s upcoming election.
Expressing “deep concerns” regarding their susceptibility to tampering, he said it is imperative for the voting process to return to the hard counting of votes for security reasons.
“We’ve had several hearings on this particular issue of voting integrity,” he said. “There needs to be more done and the Legislature is going to have to pick up the ball and do that. We have to have the voter’s trust that the system is doing what it is supposed to do and that there is no outside interference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.