State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings will be the featured speaker in Parkview Cemetery Sept. 9 as South Central Nebraska Right to Life sponsors a memorial service on the 11th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children.
The service begins 9 a.m. at the monument memorializing unborn children, which is located on the north side of the Veterans Memorial Circle near the main cemetery entrance at 13th Street and Elm Avenue.
