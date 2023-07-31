HARVARD — Visitors from Denver recognized a one-time resident of Harvard Sunday during the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Harvard’s founding.
Officials from the Denver Police Museum presented a flag and sign in honor of Sadie Likens, a resident of Harvard around 1880 who went on to become Denver’s first police matron.
Likens (1840-1920) also was an advocate for the temperance movement to help the community abstain from alcohol, and did charitable work to help women, children and veterans in need.
Mike Hesse, president of the Denver Police Museum, said he was researching Likens for an upcoming program about policewomen in Denver.
While there is no mention of living in Harvard in Likens’ biography, Hesse discovered she lived in the town in 1880 while surveying census materials.
Digging further, he found a news clip in a Nebraska newspaper that talked about Likens’ efforts in the area concerning temperance in 1880.
Also by chance, he found out about Harvard’s 150th celebration and took it as a sign.
“We felt strongly this was a great opportunity to come and share her story,” he said Sunday during an opening ceremony for the Harvard celebration. “You have been so gracious and welcoming to us.”
Some of the contributions of Likens and others of her era weren’t recorded, but nonetheless made an impact in their communities.
“There have been a lot of people over 150 years who have lived in this community that maybe are forgotten today,” he said. “It’s very clear to me this community has had a long history of historic and wonderful people that have contributed not only to the state of Nebraska and the state of Colorado, but also to our nation. This is a great opportunity to acknowledge that and to say thank you.“
Bill Nagle, a former captain at the Denver Police Department, shared Likens’ story with the gathered crowd.
Likens was born on July 14, 1840, in Trenton, Ohio, and had two brothers and three sisters. Her mother died when she was 4.
“Despite no records of schooling, Sadie was quite literate,” Nagle said. “She was possibly homeschooled by her mother, but her schooling had not been documented.”
After her first husband died during the Civil War, she remarried in 1869 to William Likens in Lancaster, Wisconsin, who also served in the war.
After the war, William attended law school and became a lawyer. In 1877, William was indicted for forgery and fled to Placerville, California, leaving his family behind.
William returned and resumed his law practice, but two years later was charged with fraudulently changing real estate records. He was tried twice and acquitted both times.
Census records show Sadie was a resident of Harvard in 1880. An article described her as active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, an association that became important to her.
In August 1881, the Likens family moved to Boulder, Colorado, where William opened a law practice.
In 1884, William was indicted for forging a check, was found guilty, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
“He was released in 1888, but by then Sadie had had enough and she procured a divorce,” Nagle said. “Sadie was now a single mom in a strange city: Denver, Colorado.”
During parts of 1887 and 1888, Sadie served as the matron of women at the Women’s Christian Temperance Union home in Denver. Her children lived there with her.
The organization sheltered women and children who were fleeing homelessness or violence caused by alcohol abuse.
“She was able to parlay that experience into becoming the first female matron of women inmates at the Denver jail,” he said.
Along with her work in the police department, Likens also served several organizations to help women, children and veterans.
“Whether women, children or veterans, Sadie Likens spent her life helping others,” Nagle said. “Her example is one to be remembered and honored, both in Denver, Colorado, and her one-time home of Harvard, Nebraska.”
Elaine Scheil, president of the Harvard Community Club, said she was surprised to receive Hesse’s call but was thankful representatives from Denver were willing to visit for the anniversary celebration.
Mayor Keith Ljunggren agreed. “Thank you guys for coming down and honoring Harvard,” he said at Sunday’s event.
Other highlights of the two-day celebration included the 18th annual Harvard Veterans Memorial Car Show, citywide tours to recognize various areas of importance, and family fun activities.
Sunday’s closing ceremony concluded with the singing of “Happy Birthday” and cake.
State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil offered remarks, as well. He also encouraged others to consider taking up the mantle when he is finished representing District 38 in 2026.
“Congratulations to the city of Harvard for 150 years,” he said. “That’s quite a stretch of being a town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.