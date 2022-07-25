HARVARD — The 17th annual Harvard Veterans Memorial Car Show will take place among many other activities in town Saturday.
The car show will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Harvard City Park. The show is organized by the Clay County Kruzerz and is open to cars, pickups and motorcycles with all proceeds going toward the Harvard Veterans Memorial Wall.
Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.
Food will be served onsite by the United Methodist Church. Prize drawings will be held throughout the show.
The day’s festivities begin with the 12th annual Harvard UCC 5k/1 Mile Run/Walk for Harvard Youth.
Both events start simultaneously at 8 a.m., west of the East Park near the Harvard Public Swimming Pool at the intersection of Walnut and North Harlan Avenue.
Entry fees support the Harvard Methodist/UCC Youth Group, which is open to all sixth- through 12th-graders in the Harvard area.
The 5k event includes 1.8 miles on gently rolling hills on a gravel road.
Registration and check-in is 7-7:50 a.m. at Chuck and Roberta Conway’s garage near the starting line. Larger donations are encouraged.
Several local businesses donated prizes.
Other activities include the following:
- Parade at 10 a.m. Lineup begins 9 a.m. at the school.
- 14th annual horseshoe tournament east of the car show. Sign-up runs 10–11 a.m. An entry fee applies, and a top four payout is planned.
- Mike’s Music throughout the day in the park
- Kids’ activities beginning 11 a.m. in the park
- Free swimming at the pool during normal hours
- Honk ‘n’ Hawg BBQ in the park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 4x4 sand volleyball east of the pool, 9 a.m.
For more information about the car show, call Gayle at 402-772-7651 or Kenny at 402-772-2781.
For more information about volleyball call Rhonda at 402-460-7049.
