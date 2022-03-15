HARVARD — Harvard High School will have a”Vermonty” look and feel this weekend for the school’s production of the Irving Berlin classic “White Christmas,” onstage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside the school gym.
A free-will offering will be taken to help cover production costs.
With more than 80 artificial Christmas trees, fake snow and authentic-looking period costumes, the musical features a cast and crew of 45 students armed to spread nostalgic Christmas cheer through a selection of classic songs and dance numbers familiar to fans of the classic film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
“The gym will look like a beautiful Christmas tree farm, and that should be the feel when people come in,” said Blake Thompson, activities director and assistant principal at Harvard. “I’d always wanted to do this show but was nervous about it not showing at Christmastime. Then I got to think that when we did ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ we made the set into a pretend land, so it didn’t really matter what time of the year we were doing it.
“Communities have been hungry for live shows because of the pandemic, so I hope they’ll come out and support our kids. They can expect quite a show, with full song-and-dance numbers and hopefully leave with a little Christmas cheer.”
Featured players in the production include Austin Harms as Bob Wallace, Myles Ferguson as Phil Davis, Alyssa Ferguson as Betty Haynes and Kinzee Derr as Judy Haynes. Cohen Reutzel portrays Gen. Henry Waverly.
The show is set during World War II, where Davis saves Wallace’s life on the battlefield and coerces the already famous song-and-dance man to join forces with him and perform together.
After their joint venture proves successful, the now-famous duo becomes enamored with the Haynes Sisters after seeing their act by invitation. The four performers team up in a full-blown Broadway-style production to resurrect the floundering Vermont resort owned by retired General Waverly, former commanding officer of Wallace and Davis during the war.
As an elder sister of two brothers, Ferguson said she feels well suited for her role as Betty Haynes, the bossy older sister of Judy Haynes.
“It’s a pretty easy role for me to fill,” she said with a laugh.
A veteran of theater since moving to Harvard from Maui, Hawaii, in the eighth grade, the junior said she is excited to be part of a production that has been part of her own Christmas tradition for years.
“We started working on this in January, so for me, it’s like everyone has had Christmas for months, which I think is really fun,” she said. “At first everyone was a little skeptical about the Christmas in March thing, but being able to do this has been a really cool experience.
“I really like my part because I get to do a lot of singing. Betty has a lot of really showstopper songs, so I love being able to do all of them. I love the show and it’s been really fun being in it.”
Thompson said the level of talent exhibited by the four leading performers likely will surprise those who attend the show.
“I knew I had four students who could fill those main character roles,” he said. “People are going to say, ‘Wow, these songs really fit these kids’ voices.’ We’ve built on that and the vision is now intact.”
Ferguson said she and fellow cast members welcome the opportunity to showcase the school’s strong theatrical program.
“It’s always cool when people are able to see that even though we have a smaller school that we put a lot into our productions,” she said. “Mr. Thompson makes sure we put on a really good show every year.”
