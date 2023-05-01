HARVARD — A Harvard man died on the way to the hospital Saturday evening after being stabbed in the midst of a fight, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
According to a news release from NSP issued late Sunday afternoon, Kristaff Gonzalez, 30, was being taken by ambulance from a Harvard residence to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings when he died.
Another person, a 24-year-old man who has not been identified, was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the incident. No charges had been filed as of Sunday, and the investigation was ongoing with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as lead agency and NSP assisting.
According to the NSP news release, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 8 p.m. Saturday reporting a stabbing at 503 Fourth Ave. in Harvard. The Sheriff’s Office responded and found one person — identified as Gonzalez — with multiple stab wounds.
The preliminary investigation shows Gonzalez had been involved in a fight with another person when a third person intervened and stabbed Gonzalez.
The third person, a 24-year-old man, remained on the scene and was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance with the investigation from NSP.
