HARVARD — Students at Harvard Public School have been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and Principal’s Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, a student must earn all “A” grades. To be eligible for the Principal’s Honor Roll, a students must earn all “A” or “B” grades.
The names of the honored students follow:
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner
Juniors: Alyssa Ferguson
Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith
Freshmen: Odalis Hernandez Ochoa
Eighth-graders: Cohen Reutzel
Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel
Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth, Carson Shore
Principal’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola
Juniors: Sheila Alvarez Guevara, Xavier Marburger, Maria Perez
Sophomores: Rosibel Arista, Santiago Gabriel
Freshmen: Myles Ferguson, Kyle Kneuven, Micaiah Niemoth
Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Xavier Johnston
Seventh-graders: Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson
Sixth-graders: Kynleigh Johnson, Brexten Kobza, Zoe Trimble, Brianna Wells
