HARVARD — Students at Harvard Public School have been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and Principal’s Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, a student must earn all “A” grades. To be eligible for the Principal’s Honor Roll, a students must earn all “A” or “B” grades.

The names of the honored students follow:

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner

Juniors: Alyssa Ferguson

Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith

Freshmen: Odalis Hernandez Ochoa

Eighth-graders: Cohen Reutzel

Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel

Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth, Carson Shore

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola

Juniors: Sheila Alvarez Guevara, Xavier Marburger, Maria Perez

Sophomores: Rosibel Arista, Santiago Gabriel

Freshmen: Myles Ferguson, Kyle Kneuven, Micaiah Niemoth

Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Xavier Johnston

Seventh-graders: Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson

Sixth-graders: Kynleigh Johnson, Brexten Kobza, Zoe Trimble, Brianna Wells

