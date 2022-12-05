HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.
To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades. To qualify for the Principal’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” and “B” grades.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Alyssa Ferguson, Rubi Hernandez Ochoa
Juniors: Rosibel Arista, Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Cheyenne Gabriel, Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel
Sophomore: Micaiah Niemoth
Freshmen: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Cohen Reutzel
Eighth-grader: Haley Gimpel
Seventh-grader: Westen Niemoth
Sixth-graders: Sophia Magana, Ethan Roberts, Avery Verhage
Seniors: Maizie Boyd, Mario Chacon Jr., Ireland McGinnis, Maria Perez, Veda Thies, Aimee Whetstine-Jones
Juniors: Harmony Rozmiarek, Owen Smith
Sophomore: Myles Ferguson
Freshmen: Raeha Jensen, Xavier Johnston, Lillian Smith
Eighth-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Damaris Rodriguez Lara, Zoe Smith
Seventh-graders: Abigail Conover, Sergio Gonzalez Reazola, Brexten Kobza, Emilio Partida, Analy Rascon
Sixth-graders: Luis Aguilar, Laikyn Aumiller, Liam Hester, Eastin Julich, Aryiah Karash, Perla Perez, Emanuel Silva Solis
