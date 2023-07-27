HARVARD — This community’s traditional summer celebration will take on extra flourishes this weekend, marking the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1873.
Saturday highlights include the 13th annual Harvard UCC 5k and 1-Mike Run/Walk in the morning and the 18th annual Harvard Veterans Memorial Car Show running into the afternoon.
Other Saturday features include a morning parade; the 15th annual horseshoes tournament; kids’ activities in the park; free swimming at the public pool; a 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament; a citywide tour; and an evening baseball game, the Ronnie Schwindt Memorial, featuring former American Legion baseball players and coaches.
Sunday’s activities include an ecumenical worship service in the park; opening ceremonies; the beard contest; food vendors and activities in the park; a book signing by Harvard authors at the city library; and a cornhole tournament.
The day will conclude with closing ceremonies in front of the library, including the singing of “Happy Birthday” and cake; and another city tour.
The Saturday morning 5k and 1-mile run/walks begin simultaneously at 8 a.m., west of the East Park near the city swimming pool. A little more than half of the 5k event is run on gravel over gently rolling hills.
Same-day registrations may be made beginning 7 a.m. in Chuck and Roberta Conway’s garage near the starting line.
Entry fees support the Harvard Methodist/UCC Youth Group, which is open to all sixth- through 12th-graders in the Harvard area.
The 4-on-4 sand volleyball tournament begins 9 a.m. east of the swimming pool.
The parade begins 10 a.m., with lineup at 9 at the school.
Registration for the car show runs 10 a.m. to noon, with prizes awarded at 3 p.m. The Clay County Kruzerz are hosts for the event, which will feature cars, pickups and motorcycles.
All proceeds from the car show go to the Harvard Veterans Memorial Wall.
The horseshoes tournament will take place east of the car show, with sign-up from 10-11 a.m.
Saturday kids’ activities in City Park begin 11 a.m. Honk n’ Hog BBQ will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free swimming runs noon to 5 p.m.
At 5 p.m., those wishing to participate in the citywide tour should meet at the Harvard Public School. Meanwhile, a white elephant sale will be under way at the ballpark. Concessions will be available at the ballpark during the evening event there.
Sunday’s schedule leads off with the 10 a.m. worship service in City Park.
The noon opening ceremonies in front of the library will include the presentation of a flag and sign by the Denver Police Museum in honor of Sadie Likens, a resident of Harvard in the late 1870s and early 1880s who went on to become Denver’s first police matron, an influential advocate for the temperance movement, and an advancer of charitable work on behalf of orphans, wayward youth, the elderly, and veterans in need. Likens died in 1920.
Afternoon attractions will include more food vendors; a teddy bear mobile; bingo; turtle races; kids’ games and races; a piñata; barrel train rides; a display of military and civilian vehicles; a display of quilts, aprons and flowers at the Harvard Community Room: the open house at the library; and the cornhole tournament at the fire hall.
Closing ceremonies in front of the library will begin at 3 p.m. and include remarks by state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil; recognition of people and groups; a raffle drawing; and birthday cake.
Sunday’s citywide tour begins 4 p.m., again starting at the school.
According to “History of the State of Nebraska” by A.T. Andreas (1882), the land on which Harvard stands was homesteaded by George W. Van Guilder, E.J. Stone, N.W. Brass and Bart Mosher. All proved up on their claims in September 1871, then sold their land that fall to the South Platte Town Co., which divided the property into lots and advertise its location to potential future inhabitants.
According to a 1940 article on Clay County by Lisle Hanna as part of the “Who’s Who in Nebraska” project, “local legend” held that Van Guilder, Stone, Brass and Mosher all built their houses in the inner corner of their property, with one well at the intersection point to serve all four and one road to provide access. That road eventually became Harvard’s original main street, one block west of Clay Avenue that now is the central business street.
Andreas’ account states that the first building constructed after Harvard was platted was the depot to serve the Burlington & Missouri River railroad line, which reached the fledgling town in December 1871. The first business house was established in February 1872.
The first religious services were offered in Harvard in July 1871 by the Rev. Numan Brass, a Methodist. The post office was established in December 1871. The school opened in the winter of 1872-73.
The Clay County Board of Commissioners granted Harvard a village charter July 2, 1873. Harvard became a second-class city in spring 1879 but lost that status rather quickly and became a village once again, as Nebraska law at that time required second-class cities have a population of at least 1,500. (Harvard now is designated a city once again, with a population of 940 at the 2020 census.)
Harvard’s community history has been heavily influenced by U.S. military history. It’s situated not far from the northeastern corner of the former Blaine U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot, which employed thousands of people during World War II, continued in operation during the Korean War and was decommissioned in 1966. A large portion of the old NAD property now is the sprawling Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory.
Northeast of town, the Harvard Army Air Field opened in December 1942. It served as a training ground for military personnel from across the United States assigned to B-17, B-24 and B-29 bombers. The air field was declared surplus federal property in 1946 and was transferred to the state of Nebraska for use as a state air field and for agriculture.
