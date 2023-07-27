Harvard library 2016 file photo
The outside of the Harvard Public Library building, which also houses city offices, is pictured May 1, 2016, on Harvard’s main street. Harvard this weekend will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its formal establishment as a village in July 1873.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

HARVARD — This community’s traditional summer celebration will take on extra flourishes this weekend, marking the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1873.

Saturday highlights include the 13th annual Harvard UCC 5k and 1-Mike Run/Walk in the morning and the 18th annual Harvard Veterans Memorial Car Show running into the afternoon.

