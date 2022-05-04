HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades for the quarter. The Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned all “A” and “B” grades.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner
Juniors: None
Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith
Freshmen: Odalis Hernandez Ochoa
Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Cohen Reutzel
Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel
Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth
Principal’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Isela Ramirez Mejia
Juniors: Mario Chacon, Alyssa Ferguson, Bethanie Hester, Maria Perez, Aimee Whetstine-Jones
Sophomores: Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Harmony Rozmiarek
Freshmen: Micaiah Niemoth
Eighth-graders: None
Seventh-graders: Brooklyne Juranek, Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson
Sixth-graders: Kynleigh Johnson, Brexten Kobza, Rexx Meyer
