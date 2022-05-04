HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades for the quarter. The Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned all “A” and “B” grades.

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner

Juniors: None

Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith

Freshmen: Odalis Hernandez Ochoa

Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Cohen Reutzel

Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel

Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Isela Ramirez Mejia

Juniors: Mario Chacon, Alyssa Ferguson, Bethanie Hester, Maria Perez, Aimee Whetstine-Jones

Sophomores: Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Harmony Rozmiarek

Freshmen: Micaiah Niemoth

Eighth-graders: None

Seventh-graders: Brooklyne Juranek, Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson

Sixth-graders: Kynleigh Johnson, Brexten Kobza, Rexx Meyer

