HARVARD — Some of the activities of the annual Harvard Veterans Memorial Parade and Car Show took place in 2020, but everything will return on Saturday with the 16th annual iteration of the event.
Activities begin with the 11th annual Harvard United Church of Christ 5k/1-mile run/walk for Harvard youth. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.
Race director Dave Johnson said the car show and horseshoe tournament happened in 2020, but the race, parade and free swimming at the pool did not.
“It’ll be really special,” said Johnson, who is pastor of Harvard UCC. “It doesn’t apply just to running and walking, but all aspects. In a way, the rest, as terrible as it was, maybe that’s one of the blessings of the pandemic. When you lose something that you really love and have maybe done many years in a row, and you get to go back to it, it’s even more fun.”
He said he has enjoyed getting to run at some of his favorite races this year that he missed last year.
“Even right now, as we’ve been able to get back together and have fellowship or do all sorts of things that we could not do for 15 months, it’s pretty awesome,” he said. “We hope and pray we are not going to reverse ground now with the delta variant and other things happening.”
Both the 5k and 1-mile races start west of the East Park, near the Harvard Public Swimming Pool, at the intersection of Walnut and Harlan avenues.
Participants will be 6 feet apart at the start.
The 5k event includes 1.8 miles on gently rolling hills on a gravel road.
The parade will begin with line-up at 9 a.m., and start at 10 a.m. The route will run from Seventh Street to Kearney Street south to Beech Street and back to the school.
Other activities including the car show, kids games, horseshoe tournament and sand volleyball tournament begin after the parade.
There will be free swimming at the pool from noon to 5 p.m.
Honk ‘n’ Hog BBQ will be on scene from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s definitely a good time for folks in Harvard and also for visitors who come from outside of town,” Johnson said. “Sometimes there’s family reunions going on and lots of good times. We really enjoy a chance to showcase our awesome community.”
For 10 years the race served as a fundraiser for the Harvard People’s Project, which provided financial support for Harvard-area residents in need.
“A lot of people have stepped up and helped the People’s Project,” Johnson said. “We hope they continue to do that in the future.”
This year, entry fees support the Harvard Methodist/UCC Youth Group.
“It basically sends Harvard youth on some pretty awesome opportunities,” Johnson said.
Those opportunities include annual youth mission trips, church camps, and International Affairs Seminar in Washington, D.C. and New York City.
“We really offer some pretty incredible opportunities for the youth,” he said.
A guest speaker is featured every year after the race.
This year that speaker is Erika Wibbels, Hastings Family YMCA wellness director. She was the speaker in 2019, as well.
“They just really enjoyed her, and so we’re bringing her back, as well,” Johnson said.
Several local businesses sponsor the run and walk, providing coupon and gift certificate giveaways during the award ceremony at 9:20 a.m.
“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to have fun,” Johnson said. “We hope they will stay around Harvard for a while and check out all the other activities going on.”
