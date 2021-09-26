City of Hastings officials hope construction begins in spring 2022 on quiet crossings along the BNSF Railway between Elm and Lincoln avenues.
The quiet crossings are among projects included in the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan. Lee Vrooman, the city’s director of engineering, shared highlights of the street improvement plan at the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 21.
The quiet crossing diagnostic review was completed July 15 with BNSF.
“It went very well,” Vrooman said.
Work continues to finalize plans for each crossing as well as construction and maintenance agreements with BNSF.
He said the start of construction is dependent on the railroad and how long it takes to complete those agreements.
“With this project, I think it’s important for everyone to realize and understand that the quiet zone is not going to be a quiet zone until every crossing is complete,” he said. “Even if we get one crossing complete, that one won’t be quiet until the entire project is done.”
In the past year, Hastings saw the completion of more than $5 million worth of street projects. That includes the paving of 42nd Street between Burlington and Baltimore avenues as well as street work in North Park Commons.
Projects recently completed or almost complete include new concrete at 16th Street and Saunders Avenue as part of the repaving of Saunders Avenue between 14th and 18th streets.
New concrete panels also are being installed on Webster Avenue as part of the repaving of Webster Avenue between Ninth and 12th streets, and new concrete is being installed on 18th Street as part of the repaving of 18th Street between Baltimore and Burlington avenues.
Work is continuing on 14th Street from Hastings Avenue to Eastside Boulevard and Ringland Road between California and Elm avenues. Both of those are curb and gutter work as well as asphalt resurfacing.
“Those projects will most likely be completed in spring of 2022 since we’re wrapping up this year’s construction season,” Vrooman said.
The city is paying for 20% of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s work on the two-year reconstruction of U.S. Highway 6 and 34 begun earlier this year. The west half of the project, including J Street between Baltimore and Burlington avenues, is expected to be completed this year.
The east half of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
Upcoming arterial and residential paving projects include Seventh Street between Chestnut and Oswego avenues; 14th Street between Saunders and Burlington avenues; and Crane Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 on the Community Development Block Grant sidewalk and curb ramp repair or modifications within the four-block radius of the downtown city parking lot between Third and Fourth streets. Hastings received $435,000 in CDBG funding for the project.
The one-year plan includes the possible demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
The city currently is working on agreements with the Union Pacific Railroad. In fact, the Hastings City Council is scheduled to act on the agreement with Union Pacific for engineering and inspection costs for the 16th Street viaduct.
A developer-requested paving district is planned for Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue.
There is also a planned paving district for M Street from Baltimore Avenue 800 feet east. This is dependent on the construction schedule of the county jail.
A citywide drainage study is included in the 2021-22 budget.
Hastings Southeast Project, which would widen and enhance U.S. Highway 6 from the Elm Street curve to Showboat Boulevard, remains on the horizon.
Planning Commission member Greg Sinner asked with the advent of the redevelopment of the Imperial Mall property whether there were plans for work on 12th Street.
“We all can see that 12th Street is not really sized for what could happen,” Sinner said. “I’m not saying the first year, or two. Looking down the road, three to five, we’re going to have a lot of traffic. We put Westbrook out there and the developments way out west, and the Kenesaw people utilize that road a lot.”
Vrooman said JEO did a traffic study as part of the mall development and recommended a roundabout at 12th and Marian.
Sinner also asked about an additional north-south corridor road to take the pressure off of Burlington Avenue.
Vrooman said there has been a little bit of discussion about that as part of the city’s transportation and parking plan.
