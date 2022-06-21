The city of Hastings is in the process of a national search to find the community’s next city administrator.
Lori Hartman, human resources director, and Mayor Corey Stutte updated members of the Hastings City Council during the council work session about the search process, which is being led by public sector executive recruitment firm Baker Tilly.
Former City Administrator Dave Ptak served as city attorney from 2013-19 before being appointed to succeed Joe Patterson as city administrator. Ptak was placed on paid administrative leave following the April 11 City Council meeting for unspecified reasons related to personnel.
On May 25, Stutte issued a memorandum to city employees stating Ptak no longer was employed by the city and the city would begin searching for his successor.
Stutte said in an interview Monday afternoon that Ptak resigned, so no council action had to be taken in regard to Ptak’s employment or for Utility Manager Kevin Johnson to be selected as acting city administrator.
“It’s technically a part of his personnel record,” Stutte said of Ptak’s resignation. “That’s about all the further we’ll probably go into his personnel record.”
Brandy St. John of Hastings has started posting to a private but large Facebook group emails from Ptak and Patterson, obtained from a public records search.
The emails St. John requested and obtained all were sent to Patterson from city of Hastings addresses or from Patterson to city addresses following Patterson’s retirement as city administrator. The emails, which were provided on a zip drive, totaled 4,150, St. John posted on her Facebook page.
“It’s become pretty clear over the past few weeks that there is a culture problem at the top here with the city administrator position,” Stutte said. “I think I expressed in my letter to Miss St. John that I was disappointed in what was found in those emails. We’re looking to move forward. For us to move forward what we’re really going to focus on is this search for the next city administrator of the city of Hastings.”
Baker Tilly uses data and analytics to try to find the best fit.
“They use assessment tools to focus on leadership style — trying to create the best potential for success for the candidate themselves and for us as a city,” Hartman told the council. “They have a very customized, tailored approach to how they look for a person.”
The process is expected to take three to four months to have someone in place.
Baker Tilly representatives will have 45-minute conversations with each council member to get input on challenges facing the city and traits council members would like to see in the next city administrator.
With help from city staff, Baker Tilly is compiling a brochure with photos of Hastings and demographic information to help promote the community to city administrator candidates.
Promising applicants are asked to complete a due-diligence questionnaire and candidate questionnaire.
These applicants also complete a recorded one-way video interview of selected questions.
The Baker Tilly project team will screen candidates against the required criteria and candidate profile and develop a list of the top 10 to 15 candidates.
The city receives a semi-finalist report of the top candidates.
Selected finalists complete a management and leadership style and strengths assessment.
“That is one of those tools that will enable them to whittle down the leadership style and management style and traits we as a group have identified as important for this position,” Hartman said.
Baker Tilly conducts background checks, academic verification and reference checks at the appropriate time.
The top handful of finalists will be interviewed onsite.
Hartman was impressed by Baker Tilly’s vast experience in public sector recruitment as well as a thorough vetting process.
Baker Tilly uses feedback from stakeholders to create profiles specific for a position.
Baker Tilly has assisted numerous cities ranging in population from 8,000 to nearly 500,000 people in public sector recruitment.
Council President Ginny Skutnik said as that hiring process is ongoing, council members need to discuss the organizational structure of the city department heads.
Staff leadership will be involved in the hiring process, as well.
“We’ve got 400 employees, we have 16 department heads. I know there’s a lot of uncertainty out there about what the future looks like. You’ll be involved. I want you to know you’ll be involved. Your background and information is going to be important in the process,” Stutte said, directing his comments to city employees.
Also during the work session, Maggie Esch, Central Community College-Hastings regional entrepreneurship director, introduced a proposal for a co-working and incubator space project in downtown Hastings; and Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy gave an update on the city’s proposed switch to a delegated authority building permit process.
It also was discussed that the council would receive a storm water management update at the July work session.
