Hastings Public Schools District Offices
Amy Roh/Tribune//

Hastings High School was among at least 10 schools across the state to be targeted by false reports of school shootings on Thursday morning, but none of the 911 calls turned out to be credible.

While no threat existed at Hastings High School, police went through the building room by room to ensure the safety of all students and staff following receipt of a suspicious emergency call.

