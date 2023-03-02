Hastings High School was among at least 10 schools across the state to be targeted by false reports of school shootings on Thursday morning, but none of the 911 calls turned out to be credible.
While no threat existed at Hastings High School, police went through the building room by room to ensure the safety of all students and staff following receipt of a suspicious emergency call.
Hastings Public Schools and the Hastings Police Department explained the situation in a joint news release issued by HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider, Police Chief Adam Story and Capt. Raelee Van Winkle, HPD operations commander.
A call came into the Hastings 911 Center at 8:46 a.m. Thursday from an individual identifying himself or herself as a teacher in a specific room at Hastings High, 1100 W. 14th St., and reporting an active shooter at the school. Personnel at the 911 center immediately were suspicious because the name given by the caller and the specified room at the high school don’t exist.
Story said three officers were already in the building at the time the call was received. All other on-duty HPD officers responded to the school and arrived in less than two minutes average.
The school immediately was placed into lockdown according to established procedure.
Schneider said previous planning between HPD and HPS put procedures in place that helped to maintain a calm atmosphere throughout the event.
“We are extremely proud of our high school staff today,” he said. “That includes every staff member from the principal to teachers, paras, custodians and administrative assistants. Everybody was on board.”
Because of the nature of the call, police swept the building for possible threats, going room by room to make sure no threats were present. Within minutes, officers had completed an initial search of the building. Officers completely cleared the call by 11:51 a.m.
Meanwhile, administration at HPS and HPD worked together to notify students, parents and the public of what was — and was not — happening on the high school campus.
Schneider and Story both had been in a meeting at the district’s administrative offices when a dispatcher received the initial call.
“We had immediate information and worked together to put that statement out as fast as we could,” Schneider said. “Our positive relationship with the police department and all emergency person in our community helped. That’s the great thing about being in a community like this one.”
While proud of the collaborative response, Schneider was disappointed by the wasted resources and unnecessary fear caused in the school and community.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” he said. “Pretty much an entire day of instruction was completely disrupted.”
Schneider said about half of the school’s students left the building following Thursday’s incident, but the district elected to proceed with classes as well as a concert scheduled in the evening.
“We are back to business as usual,” he said. “We certainly invite students to come back as soon as they feel safe to do so. It’s important to get back to our routines.”
School and police disruptions echoed across the state as false reports were made against at least 10 schools across the state, including in Columbus, Gering, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Valentine.
The Nebraska State Patrol held a press conference Thursday afternoon, broadcast live via Facebook in response to the “swatting” calls. There is no credible information that any such school shooting took place in Nebraska.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Vermont. The bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools.
NSP Col. John Bolduc said this type of criminal action has real-life consequences for the schools and communities involved. Schools are placed in lockdown. Students send frightened texts to parents. Police officers respond and check for danger.
“These are the appropriate responses, but the fear and trauma that is resulted from this criminal action is almost incomprehensible,” he said. “Fortunately, our schools and law enforcement agencies across the state responded appropriately.”
While there was a disruption in learning, he said the good news is that students are safe.
“The disruption is over,” Bolduc said. “There is no danger to our schools. Our schools are appropriately getting things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Law enforcement agencies will gather as much information as possible from the incidents and seek the person or persons responsible.
The calls have similarities to those made in other states, including use of technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending they’re hiding inside the school. The State Patrol is assisting local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive the calls.
Asked about the difficulty of tracking down the perpetrators, Bolduc said there are methods and technologies the agency can employ.
“It is challenging but not impossible,” he said.
Gov. Jim Pillen said described the incidents as “100% unacceptable behavior” for needlessly victimizing students and their families.
“It’s really, really important that we hold these people accountable,” he said.
As law enforcement agencies work to find the person or persons responsible, Pillen thanked school officials and law enforcement agencies who acted quickly to respond to the potential threat.
“Everybody across our state executed to protect our kids perfectly,” he said. “I could not be more proud of everybody in education and law enforcement.”
Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site https://sars.nebraska.gov.
