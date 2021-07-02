After Independence Day celebrations in 2020 were muffled by public health concerns, Tribland communities are ready to mark this Fourth of July weekend with louder and longer festivities.
In Hastings, the YWCA of Adams County will sponsor its annual Independence Day party and parade around Fisher Fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue on Sunday.
Events run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade around the circle drive begins at noon.
The event is for all ages but is geared to children and families and includes free activities, games and a barbecue. Kids are invited to be part of the parade with their decorated bicycles, strollers, scooters and other conveyances.
Later in the day, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department will welcome the community to Brickyard Park near D Street and Woodland Avenue for festivities including a free “family-friendly” concert and fireworks show.
Food and drink sales begin 5:30 p.m. in the park. Meanwhile, teams will be participating in a cornhole tournament. (The team registration deadline was Thursday.)
The band Soca Jukebox will take the amphitheater stage at 7 p.m. Afterward, Premier Pyrotechnics will light up the sky with a fireworks show after the sun sets.
The Hastings Aquacourt water park, 2200 W. Third St., will be open Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is half-price that day.
Several Tribland communities also are planning celebrations for the weekend, with some events transferred to Saturday since Independence Day falls on Sunday this year.
Here’s a roundup of information the Tribune had gathered as of Thursday. Other communities likely are celebrating, as well, so this list is not necessarily comprehensive.
Alma/Harlan County Reservoir
Alma’s traditional Independence Day celebration will be souped up in observance of the town’s 150th birthday. Activities begin Saturday with the morning fun run, long dubbed “The Best Road Race by a Dam Site.” Art in the Park will be open in City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade begins 10:30 a.m. Saturday evening, the Luke Mills Band will play for a street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with proceeds earmarked for city auditorium renovations. The celebration will conclude on Sunday with a fireworks show over the reservoir at 10 p.m.
Blue Hill
Blue Hill is ready to come out and celebrate the holiday and the new municipal aquatic center. Residents and visitors are welcome to attend any of the many events over the holiday weekend
The excitement starts early on Friday at noon with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the new pool. Free hot dogs will be served afterward.
There will be games all afternoon at the pool at the 10-minute breaks (Hungry Hippo, Peso Plunge, Relays, Whistle stop, Hot air swim, Best Dive, and more) Free snow cones will be served from 1-3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., an annual Blue Hill pool tradition — the greased watermelon — will make its debut at the new aquatic center. The winner is the one who is able to remove the melon from the pool.
At 5:30 p.m., the Blue Hill Wrestling Club will serve a sloppy joe meal for a free-will donation. Proceeds to to the aquatic center. An old-fashioned watermelon feed also is planned for 5:30.
Free balloons will be handed out until 6 p.m. with a balloon release following at 6:30. Participants can include a personal message with their balloon and see where it lands.
Rubber Duck fundraiser races are planned for 8 p.m. Baby ducks race to their mama duck with a split-the-pot winner. Proceeds go to the aquatic center.
A midnight swim begins 9 p.m., with free glow-in-the-dark accessories while supplies last.
Fireworks begin at dusk over the pool courtesy of the Blue Hill Wrestling Club.
Here are the Saturday and Sunday schedules:
Saturday
8 a.m.: Golf tournament with shotgun start at the golf course (pre-registration required)
6 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Street dance on main street to The Innocence Band, with food trucks available. The band starts to play at 8 p.m.
7-9 p.m.: Return of the Dunk Tank, with celebrity targets
Sunday
8 a.m.: Coed softball tournament at the ballfield (double elimination)
8 a.m.: Coed sand volleyball (double elimination)
All afternoon: Food stand and refreshments at the ballfield
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Henderson’s Hole in One fundraiser with a $1,000 hole-in-one prize (no pre-registration necessary) and hourly flag prizes, Blue Hill golf course (fee charged)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Snow cones near the ballpark in the morning and the swimming pool in the afternoon
12:30-5 p.m.: Car show west of the Community Center (entry fee charged)
12:30 p.m.: Cornhole tournament (double elimination)
1-4 p.m.: Aquatic Center open for free swimming
4 p.m.: Turtle races on main street downtown, hosted by the Webster County 4 H Wranglers
5-7 p.m.: Beef barbecue at the Community Center for a charge
8 p.m.: Fourth of July parade on main street with the theme “Let’s Make a Splash.” Registration forms are at Thramer’s. Participants line up at 7:30 p.m. north of the City Park.
Sunset: Fireworks at the golf course by Schunk Fireworks and Pyrotechnics
Burr Oak, Kansas
The Burr Oak Community Club will sponsor events at the Burr Oak Community Center Sunday. At 7 p.m., a supper of hot dogs, sloppy joes, beans, chips, homemade ice cream, cookies and drinks will be served. A free-will offering will be taken. At dusk, or whenever it gets dark enough for the full effect of the fireworks to be seen, a fireworks display will begin. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs.
Clay Center
The Clay Center Community Club will kick off the weekend with a four-person golf scramble to be played at Crooked Creek Country Club Saturday afternoon.
Sunday’s schedule begins with a community church service at 9 a.m. on the courthouse square, followed by fellowship at the Senior Center. The Uncle Sam/Miss Firecracker Contest begins 10 a.m. on the square, with the march at 10:45.
The parade begins at 11 a.m., with sign-up starting 10 a.m. at the Dahlsten Truck Line trailer lot on Nebraska Highway 14. This year’s parade theme is “You Can’t Mask Our Freedom.” Grand marshals will be representatives of the Clay County Health Department. The Lions Club will serve popcorn and lemonade.
Following the parade until 2 p.m., events in the park will include the flag raising by the American Legion Color Guard and National Anthem by Kristen Rohrer, a barbecue lunch for a charge, and the P.E.O Pie Sale. The city pool will be open from 1-5:30 p.m.
Events at the ballfield begin 1 p.m. and continue for the rest of the day. They include sand volleyball starting 1 p.m.; kids’ inflatables with water from 2-7 p.m.; a knock-out basketball competition from 5-7 p.m.; and concessions and meal deals from 3 p.m. until dark.
The Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department will present the fireworks show at dark at the ballfield. Donations to help defray expenses are welcome.
Doniphan
The Doniphan Economic Development Corp. will present the community’s eighth annual July 3 celebration Saturday evening at the Doniphan Gun Club. Music, family-friendly activities and vendor booths will be featured starting at 7 p.m. A pork sandwich or hot dog meal will be available for a free-will donation. The fireworks show begins around 9:45 p.m. To donate to help with costs contact Jodi or Randy Sadd, 402-845-2937.
Fairmont
Fairmont will have special swimming pool hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with a 10 a.m. YouTube livestream of Sunday worship with Pastor Jeff Jensen and pancakes served. The event is called “Pancakes at the Pool.”
Geneva
Geneva Days will be under way Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Friday evening schedule includes the opening of the beer garden at 3 p.m., the Lions Club hamburger feed starting at 5 p.m., and inflatables under the lights at the softball field from 7-11 p.m. EEE the Clown will be in the park from 7:30-10:30. A street dance to the Ruminators will start at 8 p.m., featuring classic rock, country, Southern rock and classics from the 1960s through today.
Saturday begins with a two-person golf scramble at Hidden Hills Country Club. “Breakfast on the Bricks” will be served in front of Jill’s at 974 G St., beginning at 7:30 a.m., with all proceeds to the Christmas Store.
A 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament will begin with registration at 8 a.m., featuring age brackets for elementary, middle school and high school students.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the day:
8 a.m. Registration for Relay for Life Color Walk/Bike, with event to begin at 8:30 at 10th and G streets.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Car show at Geneva Tire, with burn-out competition at 1 p.m.
11 a.m.: Lunch at Eddie’s Station by CWF 4-H kids
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Sambo’s Pizza Truck at City Park
2 p.m.: EEE the Clown around town
1 p.m. to midnight: Free swimming at Geneva Aquatic Center
3 and 5:30 p.m.: Missoula Children’s Theatre performances at Rialto II Theatre (tickets required)
3:30 and 6:30 p.m.: American Legion baseball vs. Wilber
5 p.m.: Fundraising meal for TeamMates program log cabin in the City Park. A beer garden also will be open in the park.
8 p.m.: Dance to Joshua Cole and Velvet Elvis
Sunday
All afternoon and evening: Concessions by Geneva Rotary Club
1:30 p.m.: Parade with theme “Geneva Strong: Celebrating the Good Things”
3 p.m.: Talent show sponsored by Geneva Rotary Club
6:30 p.m.: Music by Leo Lonnie Band/beer garden open
Dusk: Fireworks
Hebron
Sunday events get under way early with the Hebron Lions Club’s annual pancake feed and Thayer County Health Services’ Freedom Fun Run, both at the Hebron fire hall. The breakfast will be served 7-9 a.m., and registration for the 5k and 1-mile fun runs begins at 7:30, with the races starting at 8.
Morning activities in and near Roosevelt Park then will include:
7:30 a.m.: Registration for pet parade, which begins 8 a.m.
8 a.m.: Car show by Mike Thieme
8 a.m.: Flea market
9 a.m.: Pledge of Allegiance and worship service coordinated by Hebron Bible, First Community and United Methodist churches. (Bring lawn chairs)
10 a.m.: Quilts of Valor presentation
10:30 a.m.: Knights of Columbus ice cream social
10:30 a.m.: Horseshoes across from the park, between Amanda’s and the Brand X
11 a.m.: Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker contest for children ages 4 and 5
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburger feed by Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall (Duck Pluck ticket sales by Hebron Rotary Club)
At noon, the Nebraska Classic Team Penning and Sorting event will begin at Blue River Arena.
Line-up for the parade, which has an agricultural theme, begins 1:30 p.m. at Willard Park. The parade follows at 2, with the National Anthem sung by Alanna Fangmeier at Roosevelt Park.
After the parade, afternoon events will include a corn pile in Roosevelt Park and a Walk the Walking Trail activity. Registration for the walking event will be at the World’s Largest Covered Porch Swing. Prizes will be drawn at 5:45 p.m. in Roosevelt Park.
The Thayer County 4-H program will serve a porch chop dinner at the fire hall from 5-7 p.m.
Evening events will include a surprise movie in Cinema I at the Majestic Theatre, beginning 6 p.m.; a screening of “Back to the Future” in Cinema II at the Majestic, beginning 6:30; and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. south of the Little Blue River bridge.
Parking for the fireworks show will be available at the Hebron airport and along South 13th Street.
Minden
Minden will celebrate Independence Day weekend two days early with baseball and fireworks Friday night.
At 5 p.m., the Minden First Bank Seniors Post No. 94 Legion baseball team will be in action at Ollie Bjorklund Field on the Kearney County Fairgrounds, with the second game in the doubleheader to follow at 7.
The community’s annual fireworks display will begin at dark on the airport grounds nearby. Admission to the fireworks is free.
Hildreth
A long day of activities is planned for Sunday in Hildreth. Here’s the schedule:
7 a.m.: Independence 5k Run/Walk at park. Packet pick-up begins 6 a.m.
9 a.m.: Worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church, followed by lunch at the church by Boy Scout Troop No. 184 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m.: Kids’ parade with “Wild West” theme (register at noon outside Kooper’s Korner)
1 p.m.: Parade with patriotic theme (line up at Lions Field at noon)
1-6 p.m.: Swimming at the park
2 p.m.: Cornhole tournament at park tennis court (entry fee)
2:30 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull (registration begins 1:30 p.m.)
4-6 p.m.: Horseshoes tournament at park (entry fee)
5 p.m.: Flag retirement ceremony by Boy Scout Troop No. 184, park
6-7:30 p.m.: Firemen’s barbecue at the park by Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department
7 p.m: Snow cones at the park by Boy Scouts
7 p.m.: MVP Youth Competition for ages 5 and up (sign up at baseball field)
8 p.m.: Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department Duck Dive at the park (tickets available from any firefighter) (need not be present to win)
10 p.m.: Fireworks by the fire department
Nelson
The Nelson Community Club will present Nelson Fun Days Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday events will include breakfast for a free-will offering and a fun run/walk/bike for a charge, both starting 7:30 a.m.; a washerboard tournament starting 9:30 (fee charged); kids’ games in the park starting at 11; lunch by Sacred Heart Altar Society starting at noon; a sand volleyball tournament beginning at 1 p.m. (fee charged); a free swim at the city pool from 1-5 p.m.; cardboard boat races at 4:30 p.m.; a hamburger feed by the fire department at 5 p.m. (free-will offering); bingo by the American Legion Auxiliary at 7 p.m. (fee per game); a beer garden and dance to music by Royce Schott by Elk Creek Country Club, also beginning at 7; and fireworks at sundown by the fire department.
Sunday’s plans call for a golf events at the country club beginning at 10 a.m., with lunch served by P.E.O. at noon.
Superior
Independence Day on Sunday will kick off with the 39th annual Firekracker Run. All races start and finish by the Superior City Park at Sixth Street and Nebraska Highway 14.
The 10k run begins 7:45 a.m., with the 1-mile predict, 1-mile kids’ run and 2-mile run following at 8. Packet pickup and late registration begin at 6:45 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in various divisions.
P.E.O. will serve breakfast in the park beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Brodstone Memorial Hospital will sponsor a hot dog and hamburger feed from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Superior football field. Free-will donations will go toward the Superior Fire Department fireworks display to follow.
Sutton
This year’s special edition of Dugout Days marks the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding. A full schedule of events was published in Thursday’s Hastings Tribune and is available online at www.hastingstribune.com.
