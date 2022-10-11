Even though the Hastings Public School District saw an 11% increase in taxable valuation this year, the district is unable to lower its property tax levy rate due to an anticipated loss of state aid.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 9-0 during their meeting Monday to approve the 2022-23 property tax resolution. Board members also unanimously approved the 2022-23 tax levy request.
Total amount of property tax request is $19,333,414.
The budget shrank by 1% due to a smaller construction fund now that the Morton building remodel is complete.
The recommended tax rate for support of Hastings Public Schools, which has remained unchanged for several years, includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override; 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds; and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund for a total levy of $1.342.
“I want to strongly reiterate to Hastings Public Schools taxpayers, we understand their concern when our valuation grew by 11%, so property taxes certainly went up in our district,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “I can’t stress enough, we are not getting an 11% increase in receipts. What we’re going to gain in local property tax, we’re going to lose in state aid. That’s how the state aid formula works. That’s why we’re not able to lower the levy like maybe other entities are.”
He has heard from citizens.
“I absolutely understand their concern,” he said. “I share their concern, and I think our state needs to take a hard look about how it funds public schools.”
The Nebraska Legislature often tweaks the formula based on the resources available.
“The formula is very complicated,” he said. “That creates winners and losers in the formula. Sometimes that works well in a district like Hastings. Sometimes it’s very penalizing.”
Schneider said a property tax increase, even if it is due to valuation, means a decrease in state aid.
State aid and local property taxes are the district’s main receipts.
Valuation has increased 3.5% since 2008.
State aid to the district has increased 2.4%
In each case, there were a lot of peaks and valleys.
Total cost for a teacher, including wages and family insurance increased from $42,168 in 2008 to $61,721 in 2022.
The cost for a 12-month custodian including wages and family insurance increased from $28,668 in 2008 to $51,841 in 2022.
The total employee cost increased about 3%.
“We tend to move along pretty steady, but it wouldn’t necessarily appear that way to a member of the public if they’re not following this from a historical value,” he said.
Also during the meeting, board members heard a Spotlight on Learning from Lincoln Elementary staff members about the ways that school is celebrating success.
In other business, board members:
- Voted 7-2 to purchase a new video display scoreboard for the Hastings High School gymnasium to cost $111,605. Of that amount, the booster club would provide at least $30,000 initially and pay back Hastings Public Schools for the rest of the amount through advertising revenue over the next five years. Board members Jim Boeve and Brent Gollner dissented after expressing concerns that student involvement and terms of the payback have not been specifically outlined.
- Unanimously approved reaffirming the district’s multicultural education policy.
- Unanimously approved the proposal for the high school band trip to Chicago in May 2023.
- Unanimously approved the Hastings Education Association to be the exclusive bargaining agent for the 2024-25 school year.
