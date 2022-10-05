Hastings Board of Education candidates shared during a forum Monday night emphases including communication with all participating parties, fiscal responsibility, teacher recruitment and retention as well as enhanced mental health services for students and staff.
Eight candidates — Shay Burk, Jodi Graves, David Hughes, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague, Brady Rhodes, Becky Sullivan and Stacie Widhelm — are running for four board spots. Graves and Sullivan are incumbents.
About 50 people attended the forum at Lincoln Elementary School that was organized by the Hastings Education Association, a membership organization representing HPS faculty. Craig Kautz, executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation, served as moderator. Jade Bartunek, HEA vice president, was timer.
The candidates provided opening and closing statements and answered four questions: Name two or three strengths that make you the best candidate for the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education; if elected, what issues or needs would have the candidate’s highest priority; what goals should Hastings Public Schools adopt to make sure students acquire the knowledge, skills and behaviors essential to be successful individuals and responsible citizens; what actions would you support to recruit teachers and support staff and to retain staff already working for the district?
Of the eight candidates, only Hughes was absent. He was gone due to work, but his friend, Jed Kautz, read a prepared statement.
Hughes wrote that his desire and passion to serve on the school board is twofold. Both his parents are teachers, and his wife, Alycia, is a special education teacher at Alcott Elementary.
Hughes and Alycia have two children, a son in kindergarten at Watson and a daughter who will be in kindergarten next year.
He also mentioned several significant issues facing Hastings Public Schools in the near future including critical race theory, health and sexual education standards, student preparedness and teacher workload.
He hopes to foster a collaborative atmosphere as well as bring an open mind and objectivity.
Hughes, who is vice president at Pinnacle Bank, hopes his banking background would be an asset to the school board.
“My beliefs stem from a conservative world viewpoint where our duty is to hold students to high expectations and preparations for their next step in life,” he wrote. “I believe in an educational environment where parents and teachers are lockstep in teaching our child how to think and not what to think.”
Students should be given tools to think for themselves.
“I believe we are responsible for protecting our children from sexually inappropriate and racial divisive material, and I believe parents should be primarily responsible for imparting wisdom to children in these areas,” Hughes wrote.
Stacie Widhelm has been a resident in Hastings nearly all of her life.
She works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams.
She has three daughters. One graduated from Hastings High School, one is a senior, and one is a third-grader at Watson.
“I believe we should follow the Constitution and our country,” she said. “I love our country. I love where we live. I love the freedom that we have here. I am a follower of Christ. I very much value our public schools and all it has to offer. My girls have had amazing experiences at the schools so far.”
Widhelm respects teachers.
“They are amazing, as well,” she said. “I believe we need to listen more to them and where they are coming from because they are the ones who are there with our students.”
Hastings Public Schools has amazing parents in the district, Widhelm said, and it is important to respect them, as well. They have rights raising their kids, she said.
“Above all, our students are what matter because they are our future,” she said.
Widhelm, like many of the candidates, encouraged interaction from the public.
“We are the ones that are going to be representing our school system and we invite questions,” she said. “We want to have dialogue with the community, parents, teachers, staff everybody that’s involved in Hastings.”
Widhlem said she would evaluate any issue that comes before the board through her core values: faith in God, belief in what the U.S. Constitution says, keeping students and teachers safe, and helping students moving forward in life.
Brady Rhodes has been involved in education for 30 years. He has been a teacher, trained teachers, developed curriculum and been part of educational programs in multiple countries.
“Creating that educational environment is really important to me,” he said.
He has sons in 10th grade and eighth grade at Hastings Public Schools. He has an older son who graduated from Denver Public Schools.
“I love being able to be involved in the process of education, which means supporting the schools, supporting the school district, supporting the staff and most of all, having the students’ priorities at heart,” he said.
Rhodes has a master’s degree in experiential education. What does it take to create a great learning environment is part of that.
“My role is to be qualified, well informed, represent the views of the constituency here, and really support students in the best interest of the schools,” he said.
He is committed to ensuring best quality education in the community.
“I’ll be well informed,” he said. “You can find out if there’s things going on through me if you need to.”
Both of Becky Sullivan’s children graduated from Hastings High School and now attend college.
She and her husband, Kelly, own Kelly’s Alignment and Brakes.
She is the wellness manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare, where she has worked for more than 20 years.
She has been on numerous boards and committees throughout the community and knows what it is like to be part of a highly functioning board and organization.
“I want to continue to be part of Hastings Public Schools’ board for that very reason,” she said.
Sullivan has served on the board for the last eight years and is running for a third term.
“It’s been a pleasure to do so,” she said. “Hastings Public Schools has so much to be proud of.”
Staff members are largely the reason why.
“In any organization, there are always things to be improved upon, but there is so much good that has happened over my last eight years,” she said. “I enjoy being part of the board that has disagreements and different thought processes on difficult decisions, but we have always been civil and thoughtful of each other and recognize each member is doing what they think is best for kids and staff.”
Having been on the board the last eight years, Sullivan feels she is part of the district and has a vested interest in the success of students and staff members.
“In my time on the board we have passed bonds and levy overrides, opened new buildings, expanded activities for students at HMS and HHS, implemented career pathways, dealt with difficult staff cuts, navigated a pandemic, added mental health and overall well-being to the conversation, increased wages across the board, and made hundreds of other decisions I hope always had all students and all staff at heart,” she said.
Mark Montague moved to Hastings with his family in 2009.
He’s been married to his wife Juliea for 21 years. They have three kids as well as a daughter-in-law.
Two of his children graduated from Hastings High, and a third is a freshman at Hastings High.
His family has been involved in lots of youth activities.
He is a board member for Platte Valley Youth for Christ.
He is involved with foster care through respite care.
He is involved in Royal Family Kids Camp and the Juvenile Justice Ministry in Hastings.
“We’re awfully blessed as Americans to be able to have an opportunity and privilege to be involved in the election process,” he said. “That’s why I am excited to be a candidate for Hastings Public School Board.”
Montague has seen an increase in anxiety, depression and immorality among youth.
“I think the influence and the relationship the public schools have and the communities have and families have in the lives of these youth play a vital role,” he said.
He said he believes encouraging a healthy conversation including open communication with teachers, parents, taxpayers and administrators is important.
“We’ve got to have an open dialogue,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to have healthy debate for these issues to be able to help us understand and make decisions moving forward. I think we all have to ensure the concerned parties involved are in discussions and communication.”
If the district wants to be able to provide an ideal outcome and give every student the best chance to succeed, even beyond graduation, Montague said it’s important to maintain an environment that attracts teachers and staff.
“We’ve got to examine the state of our current teachers,” he said. “Let’s hear from them. Let’s communicate with them. A lot of them have been frustrated, I think, with the lack of support within the education system and with parents.”
It’s important to preserve parents rights, he said.
“We need to support education, not indoctrination, and we need to have transparency and accountability,” he said.
He said as a follower of Jesus Christ, he supports the U.S. Constitution.
“I support the Bill of Rights,” he said. “I’m dedicated to hearing the voices of the community to help serve the youth in this community to the best of my ability.”
Andrew McCarty is a registered nurse and program coordinator at Mary Lanning Healthcare, where he has worked for nine years.
He has bachelor’s degrees in biology and nursing and is currently enrolled in a family nurse practitioner program.
He previously taught middle school and high school science in both parochial and public schools, including one semester at Hastings Middle School.
He was one of the earliest volunteers at the HMS community garden.
He and his wife, Courtney, have lived in Hastings for 12 years. They have two young children at home.
“As the parent of children who will attend Hastings Public Schools one day, I want to ensure that our school board continues to work of assuring the essential and expanding the possible and I firmly believe the work of Hastings will depend on your continued support for public education,” McCarty said.
Like many of the candidates, McCarty thanked HEA for organizing the forum, everyone in attendance and the other candidates for appearing.
“The most basic part of being a leader is showing up and advocating for the individuals you represent, which is why it was important we were all here this evening,” he said. “As many of you may remember though, there was a noticeable absence of candidates during our spring forum.”
Sullivan, Graves, McCarty, Rhodes and Burk all participated in an April 25 candidate forum sponsored by the HEA.
“While it was unfortunate it was not surprising given the political polarization that has taken over communities, neighborhoods and now school board races,” McCarty said. “That said, it should be made clear to everyone that school board races are nonpartisan and political party affiliation of school board candidates is not on the ballot. What is on the ballot are names of people who care deeply about the successes of all students, the well-being of our teachers, the leadership of our administration and the direction of our community.”
The stability of public education continues to be threatened, McCarty said.
“There are fewer students entering into teacher education programs as more teachers consider leaving the profession,” he said. “We face financial problems at both the state and federal level. There’s an active school choice movement aimed at legislating public tax dollars into voucher programs and private education and there are groups of people deliberately smearing teachers and sowing distrust in public education with dangerous and misleading language. These challenges are real, they are immediate and require leaders who understand the essential role public education plays in the health of a functioning society.”
If elected, he intends to use the board position to collaborate with parents, students, teachers, administrators, community members and policy makers to continue advancing public education in Hastings.
Jodi Graves is the executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska.
She also is a community volunteer, wife and mother.
She and husband, Danny, have two kids: a senior at Hastings High and a fifth-grader at Longfellow.
She cares deeply about the educational experiences her children receive and wants to give all children the tools to thrive.
“Every decision I make as a current HPS Board of Education member is personal as it directly impacts my own kids,” she said.
She was appointed to the board in 2020.
She has a responsibility to base her decisions on what is in the best interest of the 3,600 students and 550 HPS staff members.
Education is about more than a single issue.
“Education is about our kids, our staff and our community,” Graves said.
A grade school student, high school student and a community member would each have a different answer about what is the most important educational issue.
“That’s amazing,” she said.
Graves said she thought she could best serve the public by looking at any issue that comes up with an open mind.
“Being a board member for the last 2 ½ years hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns, but it’s also been pretty amazing,” she said. “As a board member, especially over the last 2 ½ years, sometimes we get bogged down with the negative and forget all the good things that are happening in our schools every day.”
Part of being a board member is visiting HPS schools and seeing education in action.
What she saw in schools was inspiring and reminded her why they teach.
“What I saw were teachers teaching, kids learning and so many amazing things happening,” she said. “I think it’s important that we recognize those victories that are happening every single day in our schools. I also acknowledge the school system can’t be everything to everyone. It truly takes a village to raise kids and not just a school system.”
She promised to advocate for HPS, staff and students.
“I promise to devote the time that is truly necessary to effectively serve in this position, to devote the time to research all sides of an issue, to listen to all sides of an issue, to understand the impacts a decision will have on all parties and then to make an educated decision,” she said.
Shay Burk spent 15 years as a reporter at the Hastings Tribune, 10 of which were spent as education reporter. During that time she was a fixture at Hastings Board of Education meetings.
“I know what the responsibilities of board members are,” she said. “I know what they can and cannot do. I’ve seen some amazing things during my time in this community. We are blessed to have an awesome public school system.”
She joked that she probably could still recite the board norms.
Burk has three children, two of whom are enrolled at Hawthorne Elementary.
She said she looks forward to when her youngest son, who is currently 18 months, is able to attend the Morton Early Learning Center.
“We have an amazing school system with so many successes every day,” she said. “We have challenges, too. My focus is to ensure that we are providing the best we can for every kid in our district.”
She said she wants to ensure the district’s future continues to be bright.
“I believe my experience is unique and valuable, having seen the school board from a unique, different side of things,” she said. “I have years of what I would call institutional knowledge, having seen what the school board has done.”
She said she has seen the way HPS works with the “other two amazing school districts in our community.”
“I know the importance of fostering that relationship,” she said. “If elected I will work with this board. I will work with our teachers and our staff and our students and our parents and our government leaders and our community all together to ensure the quality of education and experience for our students and for our community in this district.”
Video of the forum will be broadcast on the Hastings Public Access Channel leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.
