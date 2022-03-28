If it has anything to do with Nebraska, chances are Bob and Janet Matthies are anxious to support it.
Owners of the Stamps and More store in the Landmark Center at 3100 Osborne Drive East, Suite 103, since November 2019, the couple has made a concerted effort to offer even more locally produced Nebraska products at its second Stamps and More store next door to Little Caesar’s Pizza at 314 N. Burlington Avenue, Suite B.
And while services offered at the store — which include copying, printing, faxing, laminating, binding, packaging, shipping by FedEx, UPS and USPS (including QR code deliveries), gift wrapping, and dry cleaning drop-off — it is the store’s unique gift shop, chock-full of Nebraska products, that seems to be capturing the imagination of customers visiting the newly opened second location.
“Response has been very good,” Janet said. “Every other customer who walks in says, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re so glad you’re here.’
“Nebraska products are our bread and butter. There hasn’t been a time we’ve gone through a day without somebody saying, ‘We’re looking for Nebraska products to give to somebody.’ Most say they can’t find anything from Nebraska except Dorothy Lynch. We have decorations, candy, popcorn, art and all these cool things.”
A partial list of store offerings includes The Mill Coffee out of Lincoln; HR Poppin’ snacks popcorn, Gibbon; Baker’s Candy, Greenwood; Jalapeno Jelly, Superior; Decorations and Candles, Beatrice; Grandma Grace’s Mustard, Shickley; stained glass work by Christian Hessler; and batik art from Chris Allphin.
For Bob and Janet, their two stores represent a shared business venture that both say is a departure from their regular jobs.
By day, Bob oversees eight stores as operations manager for CPI, while Janet teaches at Adams Central Public Schools.
“It’s so different,” Janet said. “We’re just crazy enough to do it.”
“We both work full-time jobs, so it’s crazy at times,” Bob said. “We understand what our roles are and stay in our lanes. That’s what makes us successful: We’ve kind of basically decided what our expectations are for ourselves.”
Both bring their own skill set to the table, skills that enable them to deliver what is needed each day.
Having worked with customers for more than 20 years at CPI, Bob handles most of the store’s service side of the puzzle.
His 13 years of managing experience at a local call center has made connecting with store employees all the easier, he said.
For Janet, her experiences in the classroom and college have made her the go-to person for managing the social media outlet for both stores.
Her ability to crunch numbers and computer and copy running skills are well utilized during her shifts at the stores.
Both say it is their willingness to go the extra mile for customers that sets their businesses apart from the competition.
“It goes back to the customer service side of things,” Bob said. “When you come in here to us we’re going to help you. We’re going to get it taken care of things the correct way for you.
“Our drive is making sure we provide the best customer service we can provide. That’s huge to us.”
That their employees understand and share that vision toward customer service and satisfaction is another key piece in the puzzle, Bob said.
“We trust our employees,” he said. “They’re good employees, and they’ve done a wonderful job for us.
“They have taught us a lot. Everybody shares their knowledge and that helps make everybody’s job easier. I think that’s really what it’s all about in life, to help everybody’s lives be easier.”
