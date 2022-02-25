For Hastings Catholic Schools, finding just the right time to address a long list of expensive needs has been an exercise in patience.
Leaders in the school system have been envisioning a major capital campaign since 2008, aiming to shore up facilities and further develop its 100-year-old campus in the vicinity of St. Cecilia Church at Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue.
After experiencing a series of internal and external delays that included the disruption a worldwide pandemic brings, HCS finally has determined the best time to move forward in pursuit of its future success:
Right now.
The campaign, themed “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time,” was rolled out in October 2021 with a fundraising goal of $10 million.
Of that amount, $8 million is to be earmarked for renovation and expansion of St. Cecilia High School in the 500 block of North Kansas Avenue and for removal of asbestos from all HCS facilities.
Another $1.5 million would beef up an existing endowment fund to supplement teacher pay, helping to honor the efforts of staff members who sacrifice financially to work in a faith-based school. (According to HCS, its current base pay for a teacher is $31,500 per year, compared to $35,600 in the Hastings Public Schools and $38,000 at Adams Central.)
From the remaining balance, $300,000 would go into a fund to address future roof and climate control needs at St. Michael’s Elementary School, which stands at 721 Creighton Ave., adjacent to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Finally, $100,000 apiece would go to St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s churches, whose members support the school system year in and year out through sacrificial parish assessments.
Hastings Catholic Schools is a central parochial school system supported by both local parishes and currently serves around 584 students in preschool through 12th grade from Hastings and the surrounding area. The school is open to Catholic and non-Catholic students alike.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, a Hastings native and 1988 St. Cecilia graduate, serves as the HCS chief administrative officer.
He and other campaign organizers say the fundraising and construction planning process has provided alumni and their family members, parishioners and other Hastings residents a chance to reflect on the importance of HCS in the tapestry of family, parish and community life — and especially the impact it has on successive generations of young people.
“They see the kids coming out,” said Brouillette, who grew up in the neighborhood surrounding the St. Cecilia campus. “They’re inspired by that and want to see it continue.”
As of Feb. 18, the fundraising total, including cash-in-hand and pledges, stood at $7 million, with gifts ranging from $5 to a cool $1 million.
The fund drive was continuing with more gifts of all sizes still in the works — plus, the possibility of an award from Nebraska’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act grant program.
The Shovel-Ready program, established in 2021, assists nonprofit groups with beneficial capital projects that were delayed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Hauli Sabatka, HCS director of advancement and executive director of the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation, said organizers are heartened not only by the financial gifts coming in, but also by the generous words of support for the project from campus neighbors and community leaders, including major employers and officials of the community’s public schools.
“We’re thankful for the community of Hastings as a whole,” Sabatka said. “Overall, it’s just been a very positive first few months as we’re going through it.”
Now, the excitement is building further as plans for the high school renovation project are finalized.
The project, set to break ground this summer, will include a litany of improvements to the existing structure and a 7,800-square-foot addition to the east side of the building allowing for a new secure entry and office pod; a new science classroom and adjacent science prep room; a new chapel; and the school’s first-ever passenger elevator.
On Feb. 14, the Hastings City Council unanimously approved the closing of Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets to allow room for the building addition.
The street closure also eliminates the future need for an estimated 2,500 student and staff street crossings now occurring each school day as individuals move between the high school and adjacent Butler Middle School west of Kansas Avenue and the schools’ athletic, fine arts and lunch facilities; the church; and the school and church parking lot, all east of Kansas between Fifth and Seventh streets.
The one-block stretch of street is set to close May 9. Thereafter, all vehicular access to and from the parking lot will be off Colorado Avenue.
Other street changes will include the conversion of Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues for one-way eastbound traffic and the closing of the alley just south of the parking lot. Kansas Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will remain one-way, northbound.
The high school addition will allow students and staff to walk between the building’s north and south wings either downstairs or upstairs.
Overhead power lines currently passing over the top of the single-story “link” will be removed, and the power flow rerouted, to allow for the build-up.
Hastings Catholic Schools is working with the Omaha engineering firm DLR Group, which is designing the project; and BD Construction Inc. of Kearney, which will be the construction manager.
JEO Consulting Group completed a detailed traffic study needed to support HCS’ request for the street closure.
A little history
St. Cecilia, the original Catholic parish in Hastings, established its parochial elementary school in 1912 — the same year its current Gothic brick church building was constructed.
After meeting for the first year in the local Knights of Columbus hall, classes moved in 1913 into the old frame church building, which had been relocated from the site of the current church onto the lot just to the east of it, where the parish rectory now stands.
In 1922, the first dedicated school building was constructed across the alley south of the church, serving students in first through eighth grade.
The school added ninth- through 12th-grade instruction, one grade per year, between 1931 and 1934. St. Cecilia High School graduated its first class of seniors in 1935.
A new gymtorium was built in 1949 as a World War II memorial. That gym still stands today, now part of the structure that also includes the “new” Frances Consbruck Chapman Gymnasium and the Kealy Fine Arts Center facilities built 34 years ago. The school cafeteria is in the basement.
In 1956, construction of a separate high school building commenced, with the north wing along the south side of Sixth Street being built first. The south wing was added in 1961.
From then to now, only minimal improvements and remodeling have been made to the high school — a fact brought home to Sabatka in personal terms when alumnae touring the building as part of their 50-year class reunion last summer found their initials still carved into a board underneath a restroom sink.
As HCS seeks to give its students the best possible educational experience and remain attractive to the families of the future, Sabatka said, investments are necessary.
“It’s definitely time,” she said. “The building is tired, and it’s time to put some money back into Hastings Catholic Schools.”
The new Butler Middle School for grades 6-8 was built in 1988 — the same year the 1922 school building was torn down and replaced on that site by the new Chapman Gym and the Kealy Fine Arts Center addition.
The HCS elementary school, called St. Michael’s, for kindergarten through sixth grade was located in the former Lincoln Elementary public school building at B Street and Burlington Avenue from 1981 until the current elementary opened alongside St. Michael’s Church in 1996.
Construction plans
As a private school system without recourse to local or state tax revenue, Brouillette said, HCS has been limited in the major projects it could undertake through the years.
That’s left the campus growing incrementally over a long period of time, with streets running through it, and the high school remaining almost entirely unimproved.
That will change beginning May 9, when the block of Kansas Avenue officially closes, and the following day, when the south wing becomes a construction zone for asbestos abatement.
From that point on, school operations will be shuffled when necessary to stay out of the way of the work.
Rooms in the middle school and in the athletic and fine arts building across the street will be used to alleviate the space crunch.
The south wing renovations and new addition eventually will be followed by work to the north wing.
School officials hope all the high school work will be finished by the end of 2023, Brouillette said.
Renovation project tasks will include roof work on the south wing and installation of new, energy-efficient windows throughout the school; exterior maintenance on the north and south wings; electrical upgrades and replacement of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning; installing a new fire alarm and sprinkler system; upgrading lighting and replacing ceilings and flooring; and rehabbing the restrooms.
A new set of “stacked” restrooms will be built in the south wing to serve students on both the first and second floors.
A new enclosed stairway tower will be built onto the west end of the south wing as an emergency exit from the second floor.
In addition, a new set of stairs will be built near the new secure entrance in the northeast corner of the new addition.
The north staircase in the current east hallway will be eliminated to make room for the science prep room upstairs.
Because the school offices and the chapel will be moved into the new addition, students will end up with a new commons area, teachers will get a new work room and adjacent lounge, and the space occupied by the current chapel will return to classroom use.
One upstairs classroom in the south wing will be lost to make room for the new restrooms there, but the space occupied by a current boys’ restroom that is being taken offline will help to offset that loss of instructional space.
The school’s courtyard will be rehabilitated as an improved venue for outdoor learning.
Thinking back
The way it sounds, Brouillette and anyone else who ever spent time in the current St. Cecilia High School as a student or teacher may have some good stories about the building and its perpetual need for work.
It’s hot in the summer. It’s cold in the winter — as in mitten-and-scarf weather indoors. Plumbers are frequent visitors.
But if such discomforts make for good stories, in many cases they are trumped by the memories of school days in a place where faith and friendship could withstand a lot.
Alumni who have responded to appeals for donations often have taken the occasion to share thoughts and reminiscences.
“There are a lot of notes, especially from alumni,” Sabatka said, characterizing them as everything from emotional to downright funny, with memories of special teachers and classes.
Campaign leaders also appreciate the boost they are getting from the community — especially those who wrote to the city in favor of allowing the street to close.
Such correspondents included Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare; Jeff Schneider and Craig Kautz, the superintendent and retired superintendent, respectively, of Hastings Public Schools; and Shawn Scott, superintendent of Adams Central Public Schools.
In their letter, Schneider (a 1989 St. Cecilia graduate) and Kautz recalled how a group of HCS parents endorsed the 2006 bond issue election that led to construction of the new Hastings Middle School, even though the bond issue would raise their taxes to build a public school their children would not attend.
“Our community understands the importance of maintaining strong schools, regardless (of) the way each school may be funded,” Schneider and Kautz wrote. “Strong schools sustain our political, economic and cultural life and make our community attractive to others. Given the critical relationship between a strong community and a strong system of schooling, it is important all students attend a school that meets his or her learning needs and that provides a safe, healthy and modern environment.”
Seeing the world through eyes of faith
For any church or religious organization, running a school is an enormous and expensive challenge.
But faith-based schools in Hastings date all the way back to the 1880s when, for example, the Presbyterians founded Hastings College and the Visitation Sisters, an order of Catholic religious sisters, opened an academy in the building now known as Crosier Park Professional Center.
Catholics and Lutherans, in particular, have a strong tradition of operating parochial schools for K-12 students — often struggling to make ends meet, provide serviceable facilities and keep tuition affordable for families.
So why is that?
And why does Hastings’ Catholic community work so hard to build up and maintain its schools, especially with two highly regarded public school systems in and around Hastings to serve students of all backgrounds, including Catholics?
For Brouillette, the answer begins in the Gospel of St. Matthew, with what is called Jesus’ Great Commission of his apostles:
“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20)
The people of Hastings Catholic Schools have been faithful to that charge for generations, making many sacrifices to help the schools be successful, Brouillette said.
The school system, in turn, aims to serve the community in a way public schools cannot, he said — by helping students not just to gain knowledge, but also to encounter Christ sacramentally as they grow into Christian witnesses with hearts for service.
“We want to give our students the opportunity for a foundation to lay down their lives for others as a gift, as Christ has done for us,” Brouillette said. “That makes for a life with meaning and purpose.”
