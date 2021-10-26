Hastings Catholic Schools is set to unveil plans for a five-year, $10 million capital campaign to renovate St. Cecilia High School and address other needs within the school system including enhanced teacher pay, an enlarged St. Cecilia campus and added security.
In a news release Monday evening, HCS announced plans for a fundraising campaign kickoff event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Cecilia Chapman Gymnasium.
Theme for the campaign is “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time.” The community is invited.
According to the news release, $8 million of the $10 million campaign goal is to be earmarked for the renovation project, with plans to break ground on the work in summer 2022.
Other needs to be addressed include establishing an endowment fund for HCS faculty compensation, thereby allowing for increased teacher pay; making upgrades at St. Michael Elementary School; and providing general funds for St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s parishes in Hastings.
The high school renovations and teacher pay endowment both are priorities for HCS identified during a 2020-21 feasibility study.
Hastings Catholic Schools is a central Catholic school system serving students from the entire Hastings community and the surrounding area in preschool through grade 12. Preschool through fifth-grade instruction is provided at St. Michael’s Elementary, 721 Creighton Ave. St. Cecilia Middle School and High School are adjacent to St. Cecilia Church between Fifth and Seventh streets along North Kansas Avenue.
Key sources of support for the school system include the families of students, who pay tuition; members of local and area Catholic churches through their regular parish offerings; the wider Hastings community through contributions; and Catholics from throughout the Diocese of Lincoln who help support parochial schools in southern Nebraska.
The original north wing of St. Cecilia High School was constructed in 1957, and the south wing was added in 1961. The high school has seen no renovations since then.
The last new construction on the St. Cecilia campus occurred in 1988 when the Floyd and Vlasta Butler St. Cecilia Middle School, Frances Consbruck Chapman Gymnasium and Kealy Gymtorium/Fine Arts Center were added.
The last facilities campaign at HCS was in 1996 when the new St. Michael Elementary was constructed.
Preparation for the upcoming building campaign began in 2008, but for various reasons the start was deferred until now, said the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, a 1988 St. Cecilia graduate who serves as the school system’s chief administrative officer.
“We are incredibly excited to move into the next phase of this project — a process that began over 12 years ago and has seen the efforts of many volunteers,” Brouillette said in Monday’s news release. “Over the past decade, the timing was just not right. With growing momentum, continued support from our families and financial stability, we feel, now more than ever, that this is our time.”
Phase One of the campaign will include raising money for the endowed teacher pay fund; renovation of the north and south high school wings; preparation of grounds for a four-block campus; construction of a new addition providing Americans with Disabilities Act compliance; increasing the quality and size of student learning spaces; and building a secured main entrance.
Speakers at Wednesday’s kickoff event will include Brouillette; the Rev. Cyrus Rowan, St. Cecilia principal and HCS assistant chief administrative officer; Chelsey Mangers, St. Michael’s principal; Ryan Ohnoutka, a St. Cecilia teacher and coach; campaign chair families; and Hauli Sabatka, executive director of the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation and Office of Advancement. Tours of St. Cecilia High School will follow.
“Improving our school communicates to everyone that education in Christian virtues and values has a strong future in Hastings,” Brouillette said. “This work is important now more than ever so that our students, cared for by their parents, our church and our school community, can navigate this world and lead others on the path to eternal life.”
