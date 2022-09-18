museum employees cupcakes
Hastings museum employees Carla Scheierman and Dan Brosz serve cupcakes and Kool-Aid Sunday afternoon during the city’s 150th celebration.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Story Highlights

The plat for the original town of Hastings was filed with the Adams County Register of Deeds on Oct. 15, 1872. The history of other Adams County towns and the county itself follow similar timelines.

The first official business of Adams County took place on Jan. 16, 1872.

The original town of Hastings extended from North Street, which is now Seventh Street, south to South Street and Burlington Avenue east to St. Joseph Avenue.

The crossing of two railroads — the Burlington and Missouri River Railroad and the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad — is what really set into motion the development of Hastings.

Hastings was named for Thomas Del Monte Hastings, a construction engineer for the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad, who was instrumental in building the railroad through Adams County.

Celebrating with cupcakes and cherry and grape Kool-Aid, the city of Hastings honored the community’s 150th birthday, as well as the opening of the Hastings Museum’s outdoor classroom Sunday afternoon.

Visitors filled the Hastings Museum as well as visited activities in the museum parking lot representing different city departments. Museum employees estimated more than 400 people were in attendance.

Mayor Corey Stutte speaks during the Hastings 150 celebration and dedication of the museum’s new outdoor classroom.
Hastings City Councilman Matt Fong and his daughter, Vivian, play on the music wall Sunday afternoon in the Hastings Museum’s new outdoor classroom.
Hastings Museum employees, board members and foundation members participate in a ribbon cutting Sunday afternoon for the museum’s new outdoor classroom.
Hastings Museum director Teresa Keutzer-Hodson speaking during the Hastings 150 celebration and dedication of the museum’s new outdoor classroom.
