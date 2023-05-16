Community members celebrated the city’s first inclusive playground Tuesday afternoon at Crosier Park.
The playground at 13th Street and Pine Avenue provides a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It includes slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features.
The playground is considered ideal for children up to age 12.
“Whenever you drive by, no matter the weather, it’s usually packed,” said Jeff Hassenstab, the city's parks and recreation director. “It improves the quality of life in Hastings, and that’s what it's for.”
Hassenstab said the park is the realization of an idea that dated back to 2015. Voters chose to extend the city’s half-cent sales tax for another 10 years in 2017, in part to pay for the effort.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation coordinated efforts to build the inclusive playground at Crosier Park, which opened to the public in October 2021. A nearby prefabricated restroom building and a shelter structure were added in June 2022.
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said he loves the idea of having a park that is designed to be inclusive of all children.
“We’re so thrilled to be part of this,” he said.
The $850,000 project was funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society.
The Key Society is made up of families, individuals and businesses who pay an annual membership cost of $250. Those funds support projects that better the quality of life in the Hastings community.
Additional funding support for the Crosier Park project came from the John Harrington Memorial Fund, Hastings Noon Rotary and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
“If you’ve ever seen a great idea on paper, this was it,” Peters said. “This was absolutely an amazing facility. Our question to Jeff and Parks and Rec was simple: 'We like it. What could you do with $100,000 more?' ”
Hassenstab said the donations from the community helped improve the end result.
“With their donation we were able to include the shade sails you see hanging today,” he said. “We quickly learned that the shade was very important because there are a number of children that have difficulty tolerating the Nebraska heat. Again, our mission was to design something for all.”
The $850,000 represents the cost of the playground equipment and parking stalls, as well as the restroom.
But the park isn’t quite finished yet.
Sydney Norton, speech pathologist at RiteCare Clinic Hastings MMI, announced that a 70-by-19-inch communications board, funded by the Key Society, soon will be added to the park. Norton and her colleagues wrote the grant for the board.
“Children with speech-language disorders can come and tell their family, ‘I’m hurt,' 'I have to go potty,' 'I made a new friend,’ and they can really dive into those social, emotional communication opportunities that a park gives a child,” she said.
The communications board, oriented for children, will bring an effective communication method, a post-mounted low-technology communication board, to the Hastings community.
Norton said most have devices that they use for communication on a regular basis, but those are cumbersome to take on the playground equipment.
Although the playground currently has a sign with some American Sign Language and various other visual aids, it does not contain a viable communication method for children who are minimally or non-speaking and are in need of a way to communicate their wants and needs during play. Vocabulary on the board will be customized by RiteCare Speech-Language Pathologists with appropriate symbols and vocabulary to meet children’s communication needs on a playground.
Norton said the communications board will provide augmentative and alternative communication. The board has been purchased and is expected to arrive in six to 10 weeks.
“I’m excited for my patients and the Hastings area community to be able to communicate on the playground,” she said. “I’m excited to see it used.”
And the park has been seeing use. Following the ceremony, it was reopened for the children in attendance to play.
Marcia Donley of Hastings brought her grandchildren who live in Chicago.
“We’re just really pleased,” she said. “It’s so user-friendly for kids of all abilities. I think it’s wonderful to see the community come together.”
