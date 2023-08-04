"Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love." — St. Teresa of Calcutta
With the launching of its Little Free Pantry in June, the Hastings Church of Christ has made the idea of doing small things with great love something tangible for its neighbors in need.
Located next to the church parking lot at 1131 N. Laird Ave., the small pantry operates in much the same way as the little free libraries that have become commonplace in residential neighborhoods across the United States since they were first rolled out in Wisconsin in 2009. Only instead of residents stocking the free libraries with books to swap and share, the pantry offers a selection of staple items, including non-perishable food, toiletries, and other essentials for individuals who need a helping hand from time to time to make ends meet.
Having been suggested to the congregation by member Paula Witt, the pantry box was built by Jim Fielder, a fellow member and Hastings native who has taught science and physics at Hastings Senior High School for 27 years.
Additional help with the project has come from Fielder's wife, Monica; their two teenage daughters; and several youngsters from the congregation.
Fielder said the small structure already has been restocked several times, suggesting it is indeed filling a need within the community. That it sets an example for the church's younger members is reward enough in and of itself, he said.
"There are a number of folks who can use a little extra help at certain times, and it's nice that some of the youth in the church feel like they can contribute and help others," Fielder said. "It's neat to get the younger kids involved.
"Working with youth, we thought it would be a good project for them to take on. They've helped build and restock the pantry, and it has partially become a church youth project, helping them to give back a little bit."
Items donated by parishioners are stored in boxes at the church, where elementary-aged students and others restock the pantry shelves as needed.
Interest in the pantry already has grown in the neighborhood surrounding the church property, with neighbors expressing support for the project and a desire to contribute groceries to help sustain it. Fielder said the church would like to see the pantry grow into a neighborhood effort, sustained and utilized through a spirit of shared charity among those living in proximity to each another.
"If people want to help out their neighbors, they can contribute," he said. "It's nothing fancy, but if a person needs a meal, they can pick something up, like mac and cheese or soup.
"We're just kind of exploring what people want and need. There have been things like toilet paper and toothbrushes added. We're pretty excited that some people in the neighborhood are making use of it. It's just a way that we as neighbors can help each other out."
Although there are no current plans to expand the pantry outreach into surrounding neighborhoods, Fielder said he does anticipate growth and expansion of the fledgling project. Just what such changes may entail remains very much undecided, he said.
"It's an experimental thing right now," he said. "At first, we were wondering if people would actually use it. Now that we see there is a need for it and that people are contributing food for it, we're excited.
"We may include some bins with fresh produce, but we haven't done that just yet, partly because of the weather. We don't want it sitting out in the heat. If there is a bigger demand, we may have to look into doing something else."
For information, call the Hastings Church of Christ at 402-462-8469.
