Finalists for the Hastings city administrator position were announced Wednesday afternoon.
They include:
Lou Leone, city administrator in Nebraska City
Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming
Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator in Onalaska, Wisconsin
Matthew Schmitz, director, Community & Economic Development in Lansing, Kansas
Search firm Baker Tilley reviewed 34 applications for the position. On Monday, members of the Hastings City Council narrowed the field further from 13 candidates to the four finalists.
To get to this point, Baker Tilley gathered information about the position.
That included the job description as well as meeting with the council and the mayor to get information about what they are looking for in the next city administrator.
Baker Tilley identified some of the opportunities the winning candidate is going to be working with when he or she starts the job and then conducted a national search for a month.
The search firm developed a questionnaire related to what Hastings City Council members were looking for in a candidate.
Baker Tilley also conducted one-way interviews.
Candidates sat at a computer and get up to three minutes to answer each question that they do not know ahead of time.
Once that three minutes is up, or the candidate stops, the interview goes to the next question.
The person selected will succeed Dave Ptak, who resigned in May. He had been on paid leave following the April 11 Hastings City Council meeting at which point Kevin Johnson, who is the utility manager, became acting city administrator.
Lou Leone
Leone has served as Nebraska City city administrator since 2020. Before that, Leone served in the same capacity in both New London, Wisconsin, and Kiowa, Kansas.
Leone also previously worked as a patent litigation paralegal for Kilpatrick Townsend in Denver.
Leone has a master of public administration from the University of Colorado Denver, School of Public Affairs; and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois.
Shawn Metcalf
Metcalf has worked as city manager/CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming, since 2020.
Metcalf was associate vice president of human resources for Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt, Utah, from 2015 until 2020.
Metcalf was the assistant city manager and served as the finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah, from 2013-15.
Metcalf was the senior budget and management analyst for the city of San Antonio, Texas, in 2012-13 and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.
Metcalf has a master of public administration from Brigham Young University and a bachelor of recreation management and youth leadership from Brigham Young University.
Eric Rindfleisch
Rindfleisch has been city administrator for the city of Onalaska, Wisconsin, since 2017.
Rindfleisch was the director of administration for the city of Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2016 and 2017; village administrator/treasurer for the city of McFarland, Wisconsin, from 2014 to 2016; and village administrator/clerk/treasurer for the city of Edgar, Wisconsin, from 2011-14.
Rindfleisch has a master of public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a bachelor of arts in international relations from University of Minnesota.
Matthew Schmitz
Schmitz has been director of Community & Economic Development for the city of Lansing, Kansas, since 2018.
Schmitz was management analyst/ right of way manager for the city of Shawnee, Kansas, from 2015-18; senior engineering technician for the city of Shawnee, Kansas, from 2012-15; and engineering technician for the city of Shawnee, Kansas, from 2006-12.
Schmitz has a master of public administration from the University of Kansas in Overland Park, Kansas; bachelor of science in business administration from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; associates of applied science – civil engineering technology from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
