Serving as a city attorney is a little like being a jack of all trades, but master of none.
That’s how Clint Schukei, who has served as Hastings city attorney since June 17, 2019, described the job.
“That’s one of the things that has been very enjoyable,” he said. “Sometimes you like doing things you’re comfortable doing, and sometimes you like being challenged by things. This is an area that allows for both of those.”
Schukei, who turned 67 in October, is retiring Thursday.
He was hired as city attorney after former City Attorney Dave Ptak was appointed to be city administrator.
Schukei came to the Hastings job from Norfolk, where he served as city attorney from March 15, 1993, to June 30, 2018. He succeeded Ptak in that position, as well.
Before that, the private law office Schukei worked for had a contract with the city that predated Schukei’s time there. He represented the city through that contract for about 10 years, for a total of about 35 years serving Norfolk.
Schukei wasn’t reappointed in Norfolk as part of a major reorganization. The city administrator and city engineer also weren’t reappointed.
He has worked part time serving as special counsel to the city of Norfolk since July 1, 2018, as well as working in tax preparation.
He said there are a lot of similarities between the communities and the city attorney jobs.
“It was very easy to be comfortable, and it was very easy to also find some challenges, and that’s always kind of nice,” he said.
His wife, Sheila, retired about a year ago from her position as human resources manager for the city of Norfolk. They have three adult children.
Sheila worked for the city of Norfolk more than 40 years. Schukei said his wife had a hand either as the secretary of the civil service committee or as the human resources manager to hire all but six of the current city employees at the time she left.
While working for the city of Hastings, Schukei stayed in an apartment during the week half a block away from the City Building.
“There’s not many commutes shorter than my 30-second commute if I really walk fast,” he said.
In retirement, he will move back to Norfolk full time.
“I don’t have a bucket list of stuff,” Schukei said. “I have lots of things that I haven’t done over the last decades that I need to do, but I’m not going to go on a big, long trip; just do what comes naturally.”
He described himself and Sheila as homebodies.
Schukei grew up on the family farm in southwestern Adams County, attended elementary school in Holstein and graduated from Adams Central High School. In fact, former Hastings City Councilman Everett Goebel was Schukei’s math teacher at Adams Central.
Schukei’s parents, Wesley and Audrey, farmed until 1992. They moved to Hastings in 2004.
“There’s lots of familiarities,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to have the opportunity to go back where you grew up. (Hastings) is where we went for everything when I was growing up.”
Schukei will be succeeded as city attorney by Jesse Oswald, who has served as assistant city attorney the last two months.
Schukei said this is the first time in his career he has assumed a mentoring role like this.
“It’s been really enjoyable,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the last two months with Jesse. I think he’s going to do a superb job here.”
Schukei joked that sometimes his attempt at humor is lost on others.
“After Jesse was here a day, I got a call from somebody who works for the city who said, ‘Did Jesse come back today? I understand he spent a lot of time with you yesterday,’ ” Schukei said. “Now, people aren’t saying that. They’re saying, ‘Are you still here? It’s pretty obvious to us Jesse is going to be a step up.’ ”
He said interacting with his co-workers has been one of the best parts of the job.
“I told them at the last staff meeting I went to that they tolerated me pretty well,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to hunker down with some people. Humor’s very important in the office. In our work lives it’s very important.”
Presiding over the Hastings City Council meeting Monday, in the absence of Mayor Corey Stutte, Council President Ginny Skutnik thanked Schukei for his service as the council voted 7-0 to appoint Oswald to be the new city attorney, effective Friday. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
“You brought a very good service to the city of Hastings,” Skutnik told Schukei. “On behalf of the rest of the council, I appreciate your work.”
