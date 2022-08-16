As the city of Hastings prepares for the next fiscal year, plans are being made to set up a committee to look at structural needs of the City Building.
Members of the Hastings City Council reviewed the 2022-23 proposed budget at their work session Monday.
The 2022-23 fiscal year begins Oct. 1 Action on the budget will take place in September.
Lee Vrooman, the city’s director of engineering, said the roof on the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., should last another year or two. But it needs to be part of a comprehensive plan.
“That roof ties into a lot of things,” he said.
He said it is unknown what will be discovered once the old HVAC equipment on the roof is removed.
“All that ties together that we really need to have a bigger plan before we patch that up,” he said.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the plan is to have a committee of citizens and council members come up with a comprehensive plan.
“Take the politics out of it, frankly,” he said. “I think that’s important.”
It has been difficult to line up personal schedules of the people involved for meetings over the summer.
“Hopefully we’ll come up with some sort of strategy moving forward for what needs to happen with the building in the future,” Stutte said.
The city is awaiting certification of property valuations, which must be completed by Aug. 20.
Nash said during the Aug. 8 council meeting the city’s proposed property tax levy rate is 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that has been in place since 2016.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $449.70 in property tax to support the city of Hastings.
“Even with our proposal to leave the levy where it is, obviously a valuation change by the county will increase our tax asking and increase taxes, plus we would revisit the levy at that point,” Nash said.
Councilman Ted Schroeder said he has received complaints about “monstrous” increases in commercial property values that in some cases were doubling.
He said whether it is an increase in valuation or the levy, there is going to be an increase no matter what.
“Until we see that number, if there is a significant increase in the valuation then that’s a discussion we’ll have to have as to what impact that has on the levy,” Nash said. “Do we leave it the same, as we’re proposing now? It’s really hard to say when that number is a complete unknown. I’ve heard the same thing, that there is going to be a significant increase, but what is significant?”
The city recently received $2.1 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the second half of its full $4.37 million total allotment.
Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
The 2022-23 budget includes $2.32 million in ARPA projects.
Among those projects was $442,000 for a complete new body camera and software system for the Hastings Police Department.
Police Chief Adam Story said the department’s current body camera system hasn’t functioned as well as hoped.
Council members also received budget requests of $30,000 from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce for planning and marketing led by the retail oversight committee, and $175,000 from the Hastings Economic Development Corp., to help toward running the corporation.
None of the funds HEDC gets from the city go toward property development.
Also on Monday, Utility Manager Kevin Johnson introduced proposed utility rate increases.
While supplemental rate increases are proposed for Hastings Utilities electric and gas services, those increases will be leveraged with rate stabilization funds.
Johnson said weather conditions, economic challenges including rising material and energy prices, supply chain delays and fuel prices directly affected all utility operations.
Proposed increases include 3% for electric, 8% for gas, 5% for water, plus surcharges for industrial pollution control customers bringing waste directly to the pollution control center and industrial customers with waste that requires intensive treatment.
Overall budgeted utility expenditures are $105 million. That amount takes into account a targeted 75-85% capital execution rate.
Of those proposed rate increases, 2% of the electric rate increase and 5% of the gas rate increases are supplemental rate increases, which are in addition to cost-of-service rate increases for those respective utility services based on studies conducted in 2020.
A cost-of-service study for water and sewer services was completed just a few months ago, so supplemental rate increases aren’t needed for those services.
For both electric and gas services, $2 million in rate stabilization funds will be used. That amount is nearly three times the $723,200 anticipated to come from the 2% electric supplemental rate increase and more than five times the $365,000 anticipated to come from the 5% gas supplemental rate increase.
The infrastructure fee included within the water rate is directly related to the size of the customer’s service. For instance, the majority of residential customers have a 5/8-inch-diameter service line.
That class of customer pays a smaller infrastructure fee than does a customer with a ¾-inch service line.
“The 5% is an across-the-board average,” Johnson said. “It has different impacts based on class of customer, which is really the size of service for the customer.”
If the rate increases are approved, a customer with 5/8-inch service could expect a $1.40 monthly increase in the summer months, which see more water use.
According to modeling from Hastings Utilities, all of those rate increases will equate to about $10 per month for the average residential customer.
