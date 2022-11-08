The Hastings City Council will have three new members following Tuesday's general election, according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk's Office.
Steve Huntley was elected to represent Ward 1 and south Hastings, Brad Consbruck was elected to represent Ward 2 and west Hastings, and Marc Rowan was elected to represent Ward 3 and central Hastings.
Incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Matt Fong was elected to a second term to represent east Hastings.
Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
In the Ward 1 race, challenger Huntley was the top vote-getter with 631 votes or 56.28% of the total, according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office.
Ginny Skutnik, the incumbent, received 479 votes or 42.73% of the total. There were 11 write-in votes.
Skutnik is the current council president and the council's longest-serving member, having been appointed in September 2013. She was elected to office in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Huntley currently is a property manager but previously ran the office of a local contractor.
Although Huntley was challenging Skutnik for the Ward 1 council seat, he has experience serving on the Hastings City Council. He previously served on the council from 1992-96.
Skutnik works in Grand Island as the administrative assistant for the CNH Industrial vice president of manufacturing for North America.
She previously served as the administrative assistant for the city office in Hastings.
In Ward 2, Consbruck received 1,259 votes or 61.47% of the total, and Trent Meyer received 780 votes or 38.09% of the total. There were nine write-in votes.
Consbruck and Meyer ran against each other for the seat being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not seek a second term of office.
Consbruck is maintenance director at The Heritage at College View. Previously, he was a Hastings police officer for six years and an Adams County deputy sheriff for 21 years.
Meyer owns and operates Trent Meyer Construction.
In Ward 3, challenger Rowan received 1,117 votes or 53.98% of the total and incumbent Chuck Rosenberg received 939 votes or 45.38% of the total. There were 13 write-in votes.
Originally from Thedford, Rowan has a diverse professional background in Hastings. For more than seven years he has worked as office manager for Geiger and Dietze Ophthalmology.
Rosenberg is the president of City Iron and Metal.
In Ward 4, which includes east Hastings, Fong received 884 votes or 54.98% of the total, and challenger Roger Harper received 713 or 44.34% of the total. There were 11 write-in votes.
Fong is the director of fundraising and outreach at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
Harper retired from a career working with and serving as an administrator for programs focused on mentally disabled individuals.
