Polling volunteer Jeanette Scholtz helps Julia Weldon turn in her ballot Tuesday at Lincoln Park Fire Station. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The Hastings City Council will have three new members following Tuesday's general election, according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk's Office.

Steve Huntley was elected to represent Ward 1 and south Hastings, Brad Consbruck was elected to represent Ward 2 and west Hastings, and Marc Rowan was elected to represent Ward 3 and central Hastings.

